The Committee of Experts: Albania is showing a tendency of fewer COVID-19 infections. 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours.





The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 15 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 1,055. According to the official data, after 2,745 tests, 787 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 517 recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of the active cases to 23,471. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 12,594 active cases.

Meanwhile during a virtual meeting between the Committee of Experts of Albania and Turkey, with saw the presence of Prime Minister Rama, the Albanian Committee confirmed that there is a tendency of fewer infections, which is even more important considering that the number of tests has tripled.

The current curfew continues to stay in force from 22:00 to 06:00. The same goes to the prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 12,594

Fier 1,743

Durrës 1,395

Shkodër 1,254

Vlorë 1,157

Korçë 1,090

Elbasan 986

Berat 925

Lezhë 920

Gjirokastër 555

Kukës 458

Dibër 394

In Kosovo, there were 8 more death registered from COVID-19, with 453 new infections in the last 24 hours, and 483 recoveries. The active positive cases are 11,280. In total, 1,233 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. In Serbia, 47 more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death tally to 2,529. There were also 5,129 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, yesterday were reported 1,185 new infection cases, while 85 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 3,870. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 25 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,194. The country registered also 865 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 74 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 600 thousand people.