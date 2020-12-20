14 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 14 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The national death tally now is 1,088. According to the official data, after 1,927 tests, 461 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 290 recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of the active cases to 23,794. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 12,801 active cases. The current curfew continues to stay in force from 22:00 to 06:00. The same goes to the prohibitions of gatherings of more than 10 people.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 12,801

Fier 1,734

Durrës 1,340

Shkodër 1,337

Vlorë 1,119

Korçë 1,102

Elbasan 981

Berat 962

Lezhë 939

Gjirokastër 565

Kukës 487

Dibër 427

In Kosovo, there were 8 more deaths registered from COVID-19: two in Prishtina (63 and 66 years old); one in Drenas (69 years old); one in Istog (74 years old), one in Kamenia (78 years old), one in Mitrovica (66 years old), one in Obiliq (70 years old), another case from Suharekë (65 years old). In total, 1,248 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 223 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 342 recoveries. The active positive cases are 11,081. In Serbia, 54 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,686. There were also 3,534 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, were reported 588 new infection cases, while 70 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,172. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 20 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,274. The country registered also 815 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 76 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and a 689 thousand people.