More daily recoveries than new infections in the last 24 hours





The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 10 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the national death tally to 1,098. According to the official data, after 1,908 tests, 422 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 631 recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of the active cases to 23,575. This means that for the first time in December the number of the daily recovered cases were more than the new daily infected cases, reducing the overall active cases by 219 from yesterday. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 12,865 active cases. While the current curfew prohibits the movement during the hours 22:00 to 06:00, from 24th of December the curfew will be extended from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 12,865

Fier 1,700

Durrës 1,310

Shkodër 1,317

Vlorë 1,082

Korçë 1,056

Elbasan 939

Berat 918

Lezhë 911

Gjirokastër 552

Kukës 488

Dibër 437

In Kosovo, there were 6 more deaths registered from COVID-19: three in Prishtina (82, 80 and 76 years old); one in Gjilan (64 years old); one in Mitrovica (64 years old), and another case from Prizren (71 years old). In total, 1,262 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 264 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 205 recoveries. The active positive cases are 11,134. In Serbia, 47 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,733. There were also 3,685 new cases were reported in the last day. In Greece, were reported 525 new infection cases, while 85 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,257. In North Macedonia, in the last 24 hours were reported 22 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,314. The country registered also 129 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 77 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 695 thousand people.