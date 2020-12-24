Albania to present the first tender on wind power plants





The Albanian government has expressed its interest on presenting the first tender on the creation of wind power plants, which is expected to contribute significantly to the future of the energy sources in Albania, and reduce gas emission into the atmosphere. The tender is expected to be presented in the beginning of 2021, and will be the first in line of a series of wind power investments supported by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with a further financial assistance in form of a grant for a cost of 650,000 EURO by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO).

The Head of EBRD in Albania Matteo Colangeli, stated that “We are happy to increase cooperation with the Albanian authorities in terms of the generation of wind energy, following the successful experience with solar energy. We are confident that transparent and well-prepared wind tendering procedures will translate into attractive energy prices and bring quality investors to Albania,” declared Colangeli. For the Deputy Head of the Swiss Embassy Patrik Meier, the innovative energy auction “will contribute to the improvement of green energy sources, and will increase the adaption towards the climate change and will reduce the gas emissions in the atmosphere.

EBRD is an important investor in Albania, with over 1.4 billion Euro of investment with 104 projects in the country. Meanwhile SECO is an important institution of the Swiss government for the economic affairs, a country which has accorded 38 million Swiss francs in form of grants for the energy sector in Albania.