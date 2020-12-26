After Kosovo, Albania to create a network with North Macedonia in the energy field

After the inauguration of a 400kW power line between the grids of Kosovo and Albania in mid’ December, Prime Minister Edi Rama declared that Albania’s next project will be the construction of a similar power line with North Macedonia. “Let me bring to your attention that we are currently on the construction faze for the Albania-Macedonia interconnection line project,”–said Rama, in a press conference dedicated to the energy sector on Thursday, adding that the above-mentioned investment is part of a series of drastic changes that the energy sector is having in Albania. According to the fact-checking website Faktoje.al, Albania and North Macedonia have been engaged since 2015 in discussions for the construction of a 400kW power line, which it should have been finalized in 2018.

Prime Minister Rama talked also about other important projects in the energy sector, focusing on the construction of Skavica hydro power plant, near the border with North Macedonia. According to Rama, once that project will be finished, it would turn Albania "into an energy exporting power."