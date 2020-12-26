9 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 9 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours (5 citizens from Tirana, one from Lezha, one from Përmet, one from Berat and one from Gjirokastra, 38-86 years old). The national death tally is now 1,143. According to the official data, after 1,889 tests, 375 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 391 recovered from the virus. The total number of the active cases is 23,431. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,195 active cases. Until the 4th of December the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,195

Fier 1,602

Shkodër 1,345

Durrës 1,271

Vlorë 1,070

Korçë 960

Elbasan 892

Berat 880

Lezhë 877

Gjirokastër 510

Kukës 447

Dibër 382

In Kosovo, there were 7 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with three deaths in Prishtina (77, 77 and 71 years old), one in Gjilan (64 years old), one in Kamenica (84 years old), one in Klinë (86 years old), and one in Novobërdë (74 years old). In total, 1,305 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 270 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 478 recoveries. The active positive cases are 9,966. In Greece, were reported 262 new infection cases, while 46 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,553. In Serbia, were reported 52 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 2,983. There were also 3,200 new cases were reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 26 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,401. The country registered also 489 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 79.9 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 750 thousand people.