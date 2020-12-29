6 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours: three citizens from Tirana, one citizen from Berat, one citizen from Elbasan, from the ages 65 to 88 years old, and the radiologist from Kavaja Hiqmet Musta, who was 73 years old. The national death tally is now 1,170. According to the official data, after 2,682 tests, 574 people resulted positive with coronavirus, while 557 recovered from the virus. The total number of active cases is 23,276. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,356 active cases. Until the 4th of January the curfew in force is from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,356

Fier 1,578

Shkodër 1,292

Durrës 1,224

Vlorë 996

Korçë 957

Elbasan 876

Lezhë 869

Berat 806

Gjirokastër 509

Kukës 430

Dibër 383

In Kosovo, there were 8 more deaths registered from COVID-19, with two deaths in Ferizaj (60 and 61 years old), two deaths in Lipjan (68 and 73 years old) one in Dragash (75 years old), one in Fushë-Kosovë (73 years old), one in Prizren (74 years old), one in Vushtrri (74 years old. In total, 1,317 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 109 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 454 recoveries. The active positive cases are 9,162. In Greece, were reported 1,045 new infection cases, while 58 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 4,730. In Serbia, were reported 46 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,119. There were also 3,136 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 11 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,456. The country registered also 83 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 81.4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 778 thousand people.