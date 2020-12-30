Rama: We have agreed with Pfizer to start the vaccination in January





Prime Minister Rama announced today that the Albanian government has reached an agreement in principle with Pfizer, and reconfirmed that the vaccination process will start in January. “We have agreed in principle after intensive contacts everywhere, the text of the agreement with Pfizer to start the vaccination in January,” wrote Rama in Twitter. At the other hand, Rama criticized again the European Union for their lack of support to the Balkans, by saying that it is “morally, politically, logically unacceptable the differentiation that the EU made to the Balkans, although we managed with diplomacy and insistence not to remain behind anyone,” said Rama.

Rama words came two days after the European Commission adopted a package of €70 million to help fund the access of Western Balkans partners to COVID-19 vaccines procured by EU Member States. The package will be disbursed in the form of grants that will help cover the cost of the vaccines for priority groups in the region, as well as necessary vaccination equipment. It will enable the Western Balkans to purchase a number of vaccines from the EU Advance Purchase Agreements with six manufacturers, with the individual EU Member States sharing a part of their pre-allocated doses.