Albania celebrates New Year’s Eve in lockdown





New Year’s Eve, which has been always the biggest festivity in Albania, was celebrated for the first time ever in lockdown all across the country, as curfew was in force from 20:30 to 06:00. In Albania, it is a tradition to have a big family dinner on the last day of the year, which is then followed by long hours of partying and celebrations. This year, after the fireworks lighted up the sky after 12 o’clock in the midnight, a unique silence followed through, making it clear that this 1st of January was quite unusual.

The total number of active cases from COVID-19 in Albania is for the moment 23,501. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,547 active cases. Until the 4th of January the curfew in force will continue from 20:30 to 06:00. The gatherings of more than 10 people will also be prohibited.