The Parliament approves the ministers Xhaçka and Peleshi





In an extraordinary session, the Albanian Parliament approved today with 94 votes in favor Olta Xhaçka as the new Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, and Niko Peleshi as the new Minister of Defense. The two names were decreed by President Meta in the last day of 2020, following the resignation of Gent Cakaj as Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, a role he had taken in 2019.

Back in 2019, the appointment of Cakaj was rejected by President Meta, a move that forced Prime Minister Rama to take only temporarily the role of Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, to then delegate the portfolio to Cakaj. The EU Ambassador Luigi Soreca congratulated both Xhaçka and Peleshi for their appointment as ministers, adding that he was “looking forward to continuing working together to help Albania moving fast on its EU accession path.” The Albanian Parliament will start its new parliamentary session on January 18.