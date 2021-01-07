6 more deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

The Ministry of Health in Albania reported 6 more deaths related to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours; 2 deaths were recorded in Tirana, while Elbasan, Durrës, Berat, and Lezha recorded one death each. The victims' age varies between 57 and 84 years old. After 3,668 tests, 697 more citizens have been infected by COVID-19, while 433 have recovered in the last 24 hours. The national death tally is now 1,223. The total number of active cases is 23,947. Tirana continues to be the worst-hit city, with 13,857 active cases. The curfew in force is from 22:00 to 06:00, and the gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

Here’s a list of the active cases in each city:

Tiranë 13,857

Fier 1,743

Shkodër 1,309

Durrës 1,238

Vlorë 960

Lezhë 958

Korçë 881

Elbasan 851

Berat 776

Dibër 515

Gjirokastër 457

Kukës 402

In Kosovo, there were 6 more deaths registered from COVID-19: two deaths were registered in Istog (66 and 80 years old), one in Ferizaj (88 years old), one in Kamenicë (58 years old), one in Prishtina (84 years old) and one in Prizren (86 years old). In total, 1,363 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. Furthermore, 309 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, and 601 recoveries. The active positive cases are now 7,144. In Greece, yesterday were reported 814 new infection cases, while 48 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 5,099. In Serbia, were reported 35 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death tally to 3,479. There were also 1,787 new cases reported in the last day. In North Macedonia, yesterday were reported 12 new deaths, bringing the death tally to 2,571. The country registered also 619 new infections. Globally, according to the John Hopkins University tracker, more than 87.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic, with a death toll of more than 1 million and 886 thousand people.

