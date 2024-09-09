ALBANIA AND THE INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT FOR AFGHAN WOMEN

Dr. Rudina Çollaku

At a pivotal moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan, Albania is stepping forward as a key advocate in the defense of Afghan women’s rights. Under the leadership of Foreign Minister Igli Hasani, the Albanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized the first-ever international summit for Afghan women, scheduled to take place in Tirana from September 11-13, 2024. This initiative, in collaboration with international and local organizations, seeks to position Albania as a more prominent player on the global stage.

The summit will convene 140 representatives from around the world to discuss and devise strategies for the protection of Afghan women’s rights. Since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Afghan women have faced a severe rollback of their basic freedoms.

The introduction of the Law of Virtue and Vice in July 2023, which restricts women’s access to education and employment and mandates the covering of their faces in public, has drawn widespread condemnation. The international community is now under increasing pressure to take action.

Over 80% of Afghan girls are deprived of education, and 60% of women report experiencing systematic violence. The Tirana Summit will serve as a platform for addressing these crises. One of the summit’s key outcomes is expected to be the adoption of the Tirana Declaration, which will call for sustained global efforts to defend Afghan women’s rights and ensure the protection of fundamental human and religious freedoms.

Albania, with a history of engagement in international human rights initiatives, has also been an active supporter of Ukraine and global peace efforts. Hosting this summit reflects the country’s growing role in international diplomacy and its commitment to advancing global humanitarian causes.

The Women Center for Development and Culture, a key player in advocating for the rights and protection of women in Albania, has played a vital role in organizing the summit. This organization has been at the forefront of promoting women’s rights both locally and internationally. Albania’s previous efforts to welcome refugees from Iran and Afghanistan further highlight its dedication to humanitarian assistance.

Key participants in the summit include former Afghan MP and activist Ms. Feuzia Kofi, who has emphasized that “Afghan women are not just victims of a brutal regime; they are a resilient force fighting for a more just and equal future.”

The summit will also be attended by high-profile figures such as Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Ms. Rina Amiri. Their participation underscores the global importance of this event and the need for coordinated efforts to safeguard the rights of Afghan women.

The summit’s ultimate objective is to galvanize the international community through the Tirana Declaration, ensuring that Afghan women are supported, their rights protected, and that no regime that oppresses women will be tolerated. This landmark event represents a significant step in positioning Albania as a key advocate for human rights and elevating its status on the international stage.