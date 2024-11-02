The UNED Campus in Gjirokaster a gateway to global academic excellence and a bridge to Europe

By Ricardo Mairal Uson

It is an immense honor and privilege for me to stand before you today, on this momentous occasion—the inauguration of the UNED Center in the historic and culturally significant city of Gjirokaster. This event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the strong relationship between Spain and Albania, a partnership deeply rooted in education, innovation, and mutual progress.

First and foremost, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister of Albania, Mr. Edi Rama, and the Minister of Education and Sports, Ms. Ogerta Manastirliu, for their unwavering support of this initiative. Without your visionary leadership and commitment to expanding educational opportunities for all Albanians, today would not have been possible.

Our heartfelt and most special thanks go for our dear Ambassador, Álvaro Renedo, for he has been the keystone in this magnificent project. Without his perseverance, his enthusiasm and his hard work nothing of this would have been possible. He is really an example of serious and committed person to all of us, always willing to work to make this world a better place to live in.

We are also deeply grateful to the City of Gjirokaster and its Mayor, Mr. Flamur Golemi, whose dedication to advancing the educational landscape in this historic city has been instrumental in making this dream a reality. Gjirokaster, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is renowned for its cultural richness, and it is therefore fitting that it now becomes a center of academic excellence for distance learning.

And it goes without saying that none of this would have been possible without the generous support and vision of the Albanian American Development Foundation. Their belief in the power of education to transform lives has been a driving force behind this project. We are deeply grateful for their funding and their commitment to making lasting contributions to Albania’s educational landscape. I want to particularly thank the representatives of the Foundation who are here with us today. Your dedication to the progress of this nation through education is inspiring, and we are proud to be partners with you on this journey.

Today is a particularly special moment for us at the UNED, for apart from inaugurating our Campus in Gjirokaster, we will sign five important agreements that formalize our collaboration with key partners here in Albania. The first agreement with the Ministry of Education and Sports, will allow us to work closely with the Albanian government to further enhance access to high-quality open education for all, including those in the most remote parts of the country. The second agreement with the City Hall of Gjirokaster will ensure that this center remains a vibrant hub of learning and innovation for years to come. The third agreement, with the University of Gjirokaster, will strengthen our academic bond and collaboration with higher education in the city, and finally, our agreements with the University of Tirana and Vlora will also open new avenues for academic exchange and joint research, fostering collaboration between our institutions and enriching the learning experience for students from both Albania and Spain.

The UNED Campus in Gjirokaster is not just a local project; it is a gateway to global academic excellence and a bridge to Europe. It certainly starts as a small and modest project now, but as the notorious Albanian Mother Theresa remarked:

“Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.”

Together with our Albanian partners, we are committed to making this center a space where knowledge flows freely, where ideas are shared, and where students from all walks of life can achieve their full potential. And in relation to this, it is worth mentioning that our university now forms part of a European University Alliance, OpenEU (Open European University). This is a project funded by the European Commission, and through our involvement in this alliance, the UNED Center in Gjirokaster will be connected to an extensive network of European institutions dedicated to distance education and lifelong learning. This means that students here will not only benefit from the programs and expertise of UNED, but will also have access to the resources, knowledge, and innovations developed through this European partnership. This alliance offers the opportunity to participate in joint European projects, research initiatives, and exchange programs, positioning Gjirokaster as a key player in Europe’s educational landscape.

Moreover, as part of Open EU, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of digital learning and innovation. This will ensure that the Albanian students who study through this center are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the global job market. The collaborative work of Open EU will open doors for both students and faculty to engage in cross-border research and educational initiatives that will enhance the academic experience in Gjirokaster. This European connection will undoubtedly strengthen Albania's place within the broader European educational sphere, helping to bridge gaps, build new opportunities, and foster growth and new ideas. And regarding ideas, allow me to cite Albanian writer Ismail Kadare, who wisely pointed out that:

“The greatest victories are not won on the battlefield, but through the triumph of ideas.”

We are committed to ensuring that this center will be a beacon of learning, a space where knowledge is shared, where ideas are exchanged, and where students are inspired to think critically and creatively. Education is the foundation upon which we build our futures, and through this campus, we aim to contribute to the personal and professional development of students in Albania, helping them to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

Once again, my deepest thanks to the Albanian government, the City of Gjirokaster, the Universities of Gjirokaster, Tirana and Vlora, and the Albanian American Development Foundation for your support, collaboration, and vision. We look forward to many years of fruitful partnership and shared success.

Thank you all for being here today, and I am excited to see the incredible achievements that will come from this new chapter in the history of education in Gjirokaster and Albania. Together, we are building a brighter and happier future for all, because as Mother Theresa used to say of her remarkable work: “The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it.”

-----------------------

This is the speech delivered by the Rector of UNED University, Ricardo Mairal Usón, at the inauguration ceremony of the UNED University Campus in Gjirokastra. Present at the event were the Minister of Education and Sports, Ogerta Manastirliu; the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Mirela Kumbaro; the Spanish Ambassador to Albania, Alvaro Renedo; the Mayor of Gjirokastra, Flamur Golemi; the Rector of the University of Gjirokastra Jaho Cana; the Vice-Rector of UNED University, Laura Alba-Juez; the Vice-Rector of Eqerem Cabej University, Merita Isaraj; the Prefect, Odise Kote; the Chairman of the Albanian Institute for International Studies, Albert Rakipi; and representatives from the Albanian American Development Foundation.