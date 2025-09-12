Albania Turns to Artificial Intelligence Amid Deep Corruption Crisis

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, Albania (Tirana Times, September 11, 2025 ) – Albania’s government has unveiled what it calls a bold step in its fight against endemic corruption: the appointment of the country’s first artificial intelligence “minister.”

The AI system, named Diella, meaning “sun” in Albanian, has been presented by Prime Minister Edi Rama as a digital cabinet member in charge of overseeing all public procurement contracts. According to Rama, Diella will be immune to bribes, intimidation and favoritism, promising to deliver tenders “100 percent free from corruption.”

President of the Republic Bajram Begaj formally decreed Rama as prime minister and, in the same decree under Article 3, assigned Rama direct responsibility for Diella, the new AI minister.

The announcement, has drawn global attention. But it comes at a time when Albania is grappling with one of its deepest governance crises since the fall of communism, raising questions about whether a virtual minister can counter real-world problems.

Albania, a NATO member seeking to join the European Union by 2030, has for years struggled with corruption at the highest levels of power. Several former ministers are either behind bars or facing trial. The mayor of Tirana, a close ally of Rama, was jailed earlier this year on charges of corruption and money laundering. A former deputy prime minister is on the run, reportedly seeking asylum in Switzerland while facing a string of corruption indictments at home.

Even former President Ilir Meta has been imprisoned on corruption and money laundering charges. Opposition parties and independent experts describe the country as a textbook case of “state capture,” where organized crime and political elites have become deeply intertwined.

The construction boom in Tirana and along Albania’s southern coast is often cited as evidence. Towering skyscrapers, some rising up to 100 floors, have mushroomed in the capital, despite the fact that many construction companies show no record of bank loans or equity of their own. International reports suggest much of the funding flows from Albanian crime groups that dominate Europe’s cocaine market.

For years, Western governments have pressured Tirana to rein in criminal networks, leading to the arrest and extradition of several high-profile mafia figures. Still, critics say the line between politics, business and organized crime remains dangerously blurred.

The AI Minister: A Solution or a Spectacle?

Against this backdrop, Diella’s debut has been met with both fascination and ridicule. While Rama insists the AI official will shield public funds from graft, skeptics point out that no details have been offered about human oversight or safeguards against manipulation of the system itself.

“Even Diella will be corrupted in Albania,” one Facebook user wrote. Another commented: “The stealing will continue, but now the blame will go to Diella.”

Launched earlier this year as part of Albania’s e-government platform, Diella initially functioned as a digital assistant helping citizens obtain state documents. Animated in traditional Albanian dress, she processed electronic paperwork and reduced delays. Now, her elevation to cabinet rank is unprecedented — an experiment blending political theater with technological ambition.

Private Interests and Tony Blair’s Role

The project has also stirred controversy over its origins. While Rama introduced Diella as a government-led innovation, the initiative according to local media, is closely tied to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. The institute has publicly presented “Diella 2.0” – and an upcoming “3.0” version – as part of its digital governance portfolio, funded in part by international donors.

Critics in Albania say this amounts to outsourcing a critical state function to a foreign private organization. Local media have reported that Blair’s institute and companies linked to his family have quietly secured consulting contracts with the Albanian government, fueling suspicions of conflicts of interest. Some commentators argue that Albania is being used as a testing ground for Blair’s international projects, with Rama accused of treating national sovereignty as a bargaining chip in exchange for global visibility.

The Tony Blair Institute emphasizes its role in supporting digital transformation, cybersecurity and institutional training across the Western Balkans. But for many Albanians, the symbolism is troubling: in a country plagued by corruption, the solution appears to be both virtual and foreign.

Between Reform and Reputation

Public procurement has long been one of Albania’s most scandal-prone sectors. Billions of euros in state contracts for roads, hospitals and energy projects have fueled allegations of kickbacks and favoritism. International watchdogs, including the European Commission, have repeatedly cited procurement corruption as a major obstacle to Albania’s EU integration.

By placing an AI “minister” at the center of this system, Rama appears determined to showcase Albania as a pioneer in digital governance. Yet the move also underscores the government’s struggle to restore public trust in institutions plagued by scandal.

Whether Diella becomes a genuine tool for reform, or simply a distraction wrapped in international branding, remains to be seen. For now, Albania finds itself in the unusual position of asking artificial intelligence to solve problems its political class has failed to address for decades.