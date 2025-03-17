Albanian Orthodox Church Elects New Archbishop Following Unanimous Vote

Change font size: - + Reset

The Holy Synod of the Albanian Orthodox Church has elected Metropolitan Joan Pelushi of Korça as the new Archbishop of Tirana, Durrës, and All Albania. The 69-year-old cleric succeeds Archbishop Anastasios Yannoulatos, marking a historic transition for the Church after more than three decades of leadership under the Greek- born prelate.

Hundreds of faithful gathered at the “Resurrection of Christ” Cathedral in Tirana to welcome their new spiritual leader with applause and chants. Bells rang across the country as news of the election spread. Archbishop Joan, addressing the congregation, pledged to uphold the sacred traditions of the Church and to serve with devotion. “With humility, obeying the divine will, I accept this high service and promise to fulfill my duties with devotion. I will respect the holy tradition and strive to protect the rights of the Church. Aware of the weight of this responsibility, I pray to Christ for enlightenment, strength, and wisdom to accomplish this mission,” the newly elected Archbishop declared.

A Legacy of Faith and Reconstruction

The election of Archbishop Joan follows the tenure of Archbishop Anastasios Yannoulatos, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 95. His leadership was instrumental in the

revival of the Albanian Orthodox Church, which had been devastated under the country’s communist regime. Arriving in Albania in 1991 as Patriarchal Exarch, Archbishop Anastasios faced the daunting task of rebuilding a church that had been legally abolished in 1967. At that time, only a handful of priests remained, and the infrastructure of the Church had been decimated.

Through perseverance and faith, Archbishop Anastasios oversaw the reconstruction of hundreds of churches and religious institutions, the training of a new generation of clergy, and the establishment of educational and social programs that continue to serve Albanians of all backgrounds. In recognition of his contributions, he was granted Albanian citizenship in

2017. His commitment to interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence left a lasting imprint on Albanian society and beyond.

Enthronement and Future Challenges

The enthronement ceremony for Archbishop Joan is scheduled to take place on March 29 at the cathedral in Tirana. Political and religious leaders extended their congratulations, including Albanian President Bajram Begaj, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and the Catholic Archbishop of Tirana, Arjan Dodaj. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow also sent letters of blessing and support, recognizing the significance of the transition.

Dom Gjergj Meta, Chairman of the Interreligious Council of Albania, welcomed the election of Archbishop Joan, emphasizing the importance of interfaith dialogue and unity. “We rejoice

with you, Your Beatitude, and with all Orthodox believers in Albania. May your leadership bring harmony and cooperation among all religious communities in our country,” he stated in his official message.