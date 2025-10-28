Change font size: - + Reset

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama Meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh

Riyadh, October 27, 2025 . Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is paying an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he was received at the Royal Palace in Riyadh by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Albania and Saudi Arabia and on preparations for the Crown Prince’s planned visit to Tirana, expected to take place next year.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Prime Minister Rama shared photos from the meeting, writing: “At the Royal Palace in Riyadh, with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, to discuss the progress of cooperation between our two countries and his upcoming visit to Albania next year.”

During his stay in Riyadh, Prime Minister Rama is also attending the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) a global platform that shapes the international investment agenda. The forum brings together political leaders, global investors, and innovators to discuss the future of investment, new solutions for sustainable growth, and the building of bridges for international cooperation.

Experts at the Albanian Institute for International Studies (AIIS) note that Saudi Arabia is emerging as a strategic regional power increasingly engaged in global affairs and international diplomacy. For Albania a NATO member and an EU candidate country attracting the attention of a power like Saudi Arabia and building a special partnership is both timely and in its national interest.

The visit marks another step forward in the growing ties between Albania and Saudi Arabia, particularly in areas of economic cooperation, investment, and cultural exchange and education.