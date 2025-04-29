Corridor VIII – the Forgotten Lifeline of the Balkans

Change font size: - + Reset

An in-depth investigation into the EU-backed trans-Balkan transport project that remains stalled decades after its launch.

Over two decades ago, European planners and Balkan leaders laid out the idea off Corridor VIII, a transport route that would traverse and link the difficult-to-navigate terrains of Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria. Its promise was as bold as its scope: a pan-European corridor that would redefine East-West logistics, spark regional development, and tie Southeast Europe more tightly to the European Union and NATO.

On this day, April 30th 2025, that promise remains largely unfulfilled.

Instead of functioning as a seamless artery for trade and travel, Corridor VIII stands as a fractured and disjointed concept. A patchwork of incomplete roads, outdated railways, elapsed deadlines, and squandered funds. Despite being part of the EU’s flagship Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Corridor VIII is marred by bureaucratic paralysis, domestic politics, and allegations of corruption that extend well past national borders.

This article investigates the troubled history, current status, and future prospects of one of the EU’s most strategically vital, but chronically delayed transport corridors.

An Ambitious Vision that Fails to Deliver

Corridor VIII was to precipitate the construction of highways, railways, and ports. An effort that would see to the creation of a reliable trade route between the Adriatic and Black Seas. It is difficult to imagine a more significant initiative for the region. The importance of this route made it far more than simply infrastructure. Corridor VIII represented geopolitics, economics, and EU integration all at once. This network was to be a new economic spine that stretched across the southern Balkans, easing freight congestion and aligning the region’s infrastructure with European standards.

However, this effort and vision was fractured almost from the outset. Instead of coordinated and seamless cross-border cooperation, the corridor has evolved into three loosely connected national projects. Each of these with its own funding timelines, engineering priorities, and political distractions.

North Macedonia’s Rocky Road to Progress

Among the three nations involved, North Macedonia stands out as the most consistent performer. With strong backing from the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the country has managed to push forward with tangible progress.

Key segments of the railway, particularly the Kumanovo–Beljakovce line, are under construction. Major road sections such as Kriva Palanka to Stracin are being upgraded. Yet, even here, the path forward is far from easy.

“We see poor contractor oversight and project delays caused by inefficient bidding systems,”

notes Professor Zoran Krakutovski, a transport policy expert in Skopje.

Despite the construction milestones, oversight and project management remain vulnerable to inefficiencies and political bottlenecks. Delays in border infrastructure, such as a planned tunnel near the Bulgarian frontier, are symptomatic of wider coordination issues with neighbours.

Nevertheless, relative to its regional neighbours, North Macedonia appears to have some measure of sustained success, though success that may not be able to continue without sustained external support and systemic reform.

Bulgaria’s Faltering Political Will

If North Macedonia is moving forward slowly, Bulgaria is lurching sideways.

As an EU member state, Bulgaria was expected to serve as a regional anchor, bringing stronger institutions, streamlined procurement processes, and more reliable funding. But instead of acting as the engine of the corridor, Sofia’s engagement has become increasingly indifferent.

Rail projects like the Sofia–Gyueshevo modernization have been repeatedly delayed or cancelled. Tendering processes fail to launch or are scrapped mid-way. Funds are redirected to other national priorities. Meanwhile, parallel road infrastructure projects are stagnating.

“Political will has evaporated,”

laments Lyudmil Ivanov, a Bulgarian rail consultant.

Although some rail segments such as Sofia–Burgas are underway, they often lie outside the official Corridor VIII designation. Bureaucratic inertia, coupled with governmental instability has stalled the kind of high-level coordination a corridor of this scope and reach desperately needs.

Albania’s Struggle with Corruption

In Albania, Corridor VIII tells a cautionary tale of lost opportunity and systemic dysfunction.

On paper, the Albanian segment includes operational stretches such as the SH2 corridor from Durrës to Tirana, and the A3 motorway between Tirana and Elbasan, completed in 2013. These sections represent the closest realization of the corridor’s potential in Albania.

But the good news ends there.

The route from Elbasan to the North Macedonian border, a critical link, remains mired in delays and partial construction. The planned Tirana Outer Ring, aimed at decongesting freight traffic, was scheduled to break ground in 2024, with completion nowhere in sight. The country’s rail system is in even worse shape, an aging relic from the 20th century with minimal commercial use and no functional cross-border links.

A €62 million rehabilitation of the Durrës–Rrogozhinë rail line offers a sliver of hope, but full rail integration across Albania is unlikely before 2030.

The problem is not simply providing funding, governance is situated at the root of the problem. A European corridor cannot be built on a foundation of political favouritism and ambiguous contracts.

The Tirana–Elbasan highway, for instance, infamously ran 80% over budget and led to a €44 million penalty after international arbitration. Watchdog organizations have flagged corruption risks worth tens of millions across various projects, particularly on the Elbasan–Qafë Thanë tender. Land expropriation disputes and lax environmental assessments add another layer of dysfunction.

Corridor VIII vs. Corridor X

While Corridor VIII falters, another network, Corridor X, is seemingly thriving. This north-south route connecting Serbia to Greece is being bolstered by Chinese infrastructure investments and strategic interest from both the EU and global players.

This momentum garnered by Corridor X has sparked fears that Corridor VIII could become irrelevant.

“The Russia-Ukraine war has made secure east-west logistics a strategic imperative for the West,” noted Hristo Aleksiev, Bulgaria’s former transport minister. “Corridor VIII could be Europe’s answer, but only if the region delivers.” That’s a big “if.”

Still, there are signs that interest in Corridor VIII is rekindling. As Ardian Hackaj, Research Director at the Cooperation and Development Institute in Albania, explains:

“Corridor VIII currently receives significant attention from both the government and the EU, largely because of its profile in terms of security and resilience in Southeastern Europe, a heightened focus resulting from the war in Ukraine and the EU’s reorientation toward defence and security.”

This rivalry between the two corridors underscores not only disparities in project management but also the geopolitical tug-of-war over Balkan infrastructure. Corridor X benefits from simpler geography, more unified political will, and fewer environmental hurdles. Corridor VIII, by contrast, traverses three countries with distinct and often conflicting national interests.

Three Nations, One Incomplete Corridor

An investigation into the core structural issues reveals three dominant themes stifling progress across the Corridor VIII project:

1. Funding Shortfalls

While North Macedonia has benefited from consistent EU and EBRD support, Albania and Bulgaria face either fragmented or conditional funding. Albania’s reliance on institutions like the Islamic Development Bank has provided temporary relief, but long-term rail and road infrastructure needs vastly exceed available resources.

In Bulgaria, internal reallocations have diverted resources away from key segments, often in favour of politically expedient projects.

2. Administrative and Legal Dysfunction

Procurement delays, inconsistent contractor vetting, and unresolved legal frameworks (in Albania particularly) compound technical challenges. Disputes over land rights and environmental regulations frequently derail project timelines, especially for EU-funded initiatives with stringent compliance criteria.

3. Corruption and Lack of Transparency

Arguably the most corrosive barrier is systemic corruption. Allegations of political cronyism in tender awards are common, devaluing the concept of competitive bidding. The lack of public transparency and weak regulatory oversight further deter both foreign investment and public trust.

The Road Ahead

Despite its troubled past, experts agree that Corridor VIII is too important to abandon. For the Balkans, it represents more than just a route, it symbolizes integration, cooperation, and modernization.

To succeed, however, the corridor requires more than just concrete and steel.

1. Cross-Border Strategic Alignment

Regional leaders must treat Corridor VIII as a shared European project, not a collection of national roadworks. Coordinated planning, unified technical standards, and synchronized timelines are essential.

2. Transparent Procurement Reforms

From open bidding platforms to independent auditing of major tenders, governance reforms must precede, or at the very least accompany construction. EU conditionalities should prioritize transparency and anti-corruption measures as much as engineering outcomes.

3. Stable, Long-Term Funding

Given the corridor’s extended timeline (with some segments not be fully operational until potentially 2040), a steady pipeline of EU grants and soft loans is critical. Without it, political momentum is unlikely to be sustained across election cycles.

Conclusion

Corridor VIII was a grand promise of modernisation and large-scale cooperation in a post-conflict Balkan region eager for EU integration and economic revival. Two decades on, however, the corridor serves mainly as a cautionary tale. For every tunnel bored or bridge built, there are months, sometimes years of delay, controversy, or reversal.

North Macedonia has shown it’s possible to make progress. Albania must now clean house to earn back public trust and investor confidence. Bulgaria must rediscover its political will.

If these nations succeed, the rewards could be transformative. Not only for their economies, but for their standing within the European community. Until then, Corridor VIII remains a bold idea crafted by Europe, one that struggles to fit the mould of Balkan reality.

This article was produced as part of the Thematic Networks of PULSE, a European initiative that supports transnational journalistic collaborations

Special thanks to the journalistic collaborators:

Aleksandar Samardjiev

Francesco Martino