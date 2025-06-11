Detention of Tirana Mayor Without Charges Highlights Rule-of-Law Concerns in Albania

Change font size: - + Reset



TIRANA, Albania Tirana Times — The prolonged pre-trial detention of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj — still held without formal charges — is raising fresh questions about Albania’s judicial practices, as critics point to growing divergence from European legal standards.

Veliaj, once a key figure in the ruling Socialist Party and widely seen as a potential successor to Prime Minister Edi Rama, has now spent months in jail while prosecutors continue their investigation into alleged corruption linked to municipal contracts and the capital’s controversial waste incinerator project.

On June 9, the Special Court of Appeals again rejected Veliaj’s request for house arrest or release, prolonging his detention at least until early next year. Albania’s Special Anti-Corruption Structure (SPAK), however, has yet to issue a formal indictment.

The case mirrors that of former President Ilir Meta, who also remains under investigation without formal charges. Prosecutors recently sought an additional six months to extend their probe into Meta’s alleged corruption.

Legal experts warn that such practices — where high-profile political figures are held in detention without charge — risk undermining Albania’s rule-of-law credentials at a time when the country is seeking to advance its stalled European Union accession bid.

“These kinds of extended detentions would face serious legal challenges in many EU countries,” one legal expert told Tirana Times, requesting anonymity. “It’s a pattern that is starting to raise wider concerns.”

Political Support Erodes

Veliaj’s political isolation has deepened since the May 11 parliamentary elections. None of his close allies secured seats in the new parliament. The Socialist Party actually improved its result in Tirana — a district Veliaj had previously dominated — undercutting arguments that he remains politically indispensable.

Initially, Rama had publicly defended Veliaj, criticizing prosecutors for allegedly hindering municipal governance. But the prime minister has since shifted course, instructing Socialist Party members to refrain from offering public support to the detained mayor.

Veliaj’s hopes that the High Court might intervene after the elections now appear to be fading fast. No pro-Veliaj protests have been staged at recent court hearings.

Investigations Continue

Veliaj faces multiple allegations, including passive corruption, money laundering, and false asset declarations, according to reports. Opposition parties have staged regular protests, calling for a full prosecution over what they describe as one of the capital’s largest corruption scandals in years.

Meanwhile, investigations have expanded to include financial dealings involving Veliaj’s wife and brother, raising further questions about conflicts of interest.

But critics argue that the lengthy detention without formal charges risks politicizing Albania’s justice reforms. “If the justice system is meant to show strength, it must also show restraint and respect for due process,” said one former government adviser.

Broader Political Implications

Veliaj’s once-close relationship with Rama has deteriorated sharply in recent months. Key moments included an awkward public encounter with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this year, which reportedly angered the prime minister.

Albanian law allows the dismissal of a mayor who is absent for more than three months. Rama now faces a choice: whether to formally dismiss Veliaj or to allow the political and legal limbo to continue.

As the Veliaj and Meta cases continue to drag on without indictments, legal analysts warn that such patterns may ultimately damage Albania’s credibility with European partners — and raise deeper questions about the country’s commitment to EU-aligned judicial standards.