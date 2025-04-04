Change font size: - + Reset

Albania Turns to Filipino Workers as Emigration Crisis Drains Domestic Labor Force

TIRANA, Albania Tirana Times, March 5th — Confronted by a dramatic labor shortage and a shrinking population, Albania’s government is doubling down on foreign labor as a solution — most notably by negotiating to bring in 40,000 Filipino workers. But critics warn that many of these recruits may see Albania not as a destination, but as a brief stopover en route to wealthier European Union countries.

The labor deal with the Philippines — still in negotiation — is the first of its kind for Albania, and reflects a growing urgency within the government to fill workforce gaps in key sectors like tourism, manufacturing, and construction. Similar talks are underway with Indonesia.

To facilitate these plans, the government has introduced sweeping amendments to Albania’s immigration law, approved in cabinet and awaiting parliamentary passage. Under the new framework, foreign nationals will no longer be required to deposit funds into Albanian banks as a financial guarantee. Instead, they can present a simple bank document proving sufficient means to support themselves.

Employers can apply for “market-based” work permits for foreign workers, but only after proving they have exhausted efforts to hire from domestic labor pools and from neighboring Balkan countries. High-skilled foreign professionals will be eligible for a two-year “Blue AL Card,” echoing the EU’s Blue Card model.

“We’re simplifying the process because we need labor,” said a government official familiar with the negotiations. “The economic sectors are under pressure.”

A Transit Nation in Disguise?

Yet experts and analysts caution that these reforms — and even the bilateral deals – may not deliver lasting workforce solutions. Albania, they argue, is increasingly being used as a gateway by foreign workers who aim to reach the EU.

“Many Filipinos and other Asian workers enter legally under work contracts but quietly leave within months,” said an Albanian migration specialist. “They’re not coming here to build a life — they’re using Albania as a stepping stone to get into Western Europe.”

The trend echoes broader frustrations around the government’s migration policy: it aims to import workers to plug holes left by the mass departure of Albanians — nearly 100,000 of whom emigrated to the EU in just the last two years. Yet Albania itself continues to suffer a brain drain and labor bleed that shows no sign of slowing.

Freedom Through Departure

In a recent analysis, Southeast Europe migration researcher Andi Balla argued that the government’s approach is not just economic — but philosophical. “Prime Minister Edi Rama has made ‘freedom to leave’ a central message in his re-election campaign,” Balla wrote. “He promises that Albania’s EU accession by 2030 will mean EU passports for Albanians, allowing them to study, live, and work across the continent.”

Rama has framed this vision as liberating — but Balla warns that in a country already suffering from demographic collapse, it borders on surreal.

“Why is the leader of a shrinking, aging country campaigning on a promise to make it easier for its youth to leave?” he asked. Albania’s population has declined by more than 14% since 2011, with fertility rates among the lowest in Europe. “Healthcare lacks staff, schools are closing, and labor shortages extend to every sector,” Balla wrote.

In this context, promising free movement without building reasons to stay may accelerate Albania’s decline. Worse, Balla noted, Albania offers few incentives for young people to remain: housing is unaffordable, wages are low, and corruption persists. “The government has introduced no comprehensive measures to retain its population,” he wrote.

A 2023 survey revealed that a majority of Albanian parents want their children to grow up abroad.

Can EU Integration Reverse the Decline?

While the EU accession process has recently gained momentum — with Albania described as a “frontrunner” alongside Montenegro — real membership could take years and remains far from guaranteed. Even optimistic projections put the earliest accession at 2027 for negotiations and 2030 for potential ratification. Under the EU’s unanimity rule, a single member state could block the process.

Still, Rama continues to promote the European passport as a symbol of prosperity — a promise Balla describes as both politically savvy and dangerously misleading. “Freedom is not just the ability to leave,” he argues. “It is also the right to hope, to build, and to thrive — right where you are.”

Back to the Root Problem

As Albania seeks to import labor, it has yet to reckon with the root causes of its own exodus. Eurostat data show that the overwhelming majority of emigrants in 2023 were young adults. Italy and Germany remain top destinations, with thousands of Albanians entering through legal family reunification or employment programs.

The irony, analysts say, is stark: while thousands of Filipinos may soon arrive in Albania under work contracts, many thousands of Albanians — often better educated — will continue to leave for the very same reasons that drive the Filipinos to move on.

In the end, without structural reform and a credible national strategy to rebuild trust, opportunity, and institutions, Albania may find itself not just managing migration — but exporting its own future