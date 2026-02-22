Opposition protests mark renewed political tensions in Albania

Change font size: - + Reset

Protest against the government on the anniversary of the fall of dictator Enver Hoxha’s statue

Tirana Times, February 21, 2026 – The national opposition protest held in Tirana on 20 February 2026 marked a new and more volatile phase in Albania’s political confrontation, as long-standing institutional disputes spilled decisively into the streets. Organised on the anniversary of the toppling of the statue of communist dictator Enver Hoxha in 1991, the demonstration combined strong historical symbolism with mounting public anger over corruption allegations, governance failures, and the perceived erosion of the rule of law under the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Thousands of protesters gathered initially in front of the Prime Minister’s Office, where opposition leaders reiterated demands for Rama’s resignation, the formation of a transitional government, and the holding of free and fair elections. Opposition figures framed the mobilisation as a civic response to what they describe as a model of governance increasingly detached from democratic accountability and reliant on institutional control rather than public consent. The choice of date was intended to draw a direct parallel between the fall of communist authoritarianism and what the opposition portrays as a contemporary form of political domination rooted in corruption and concentration of power.

During the rally, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha delivered a speech drawing explicit comparisons between Rama’s leadership and the communist past. He accused the government of using laws and state institutions to enrich political elites and silence accountability, arguing that the current system mirrors, in different form, the logic of authoritarian rule. While such rhetoric resonated with supporters, it also contributed to an atmosphere of heightened tension that later translated into street violence.

After the speeches concluded, incidents escalated rapidly. A group of protesters threw Molotov cocktails and fireworks toward the Prime Minister’s Office, prompting a strong police response. Security forces made extensive use of tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd, deploying gas heavily across a wide area. The confrontation later shifted toward the parliament building.

As a result of the clashes, several people were injured, including opposition MP Luçiano Boçi, and more than 30 protesters were arrested by police. Tear gas was reported to have affected nearby buildings, including the headquarters of the Democratic Party and the capital’s main mosque, developments that drew criticism from opposition figures and civil society voices. In particular, the use of tear gas in and around the opposition party’s headquarters was described as a negative escalation that could carry broader political and security implications, reinforcing claims that the police are being used as an instrument in a political conflict rather than as a neutral guarantor of public order.

The Interior Ministry defended police actions, stating that the protest had not been formally authorised and that security forces had acted on prior intelligence warning of potential violent incidents. Interior Minister Albana Koçiu condemned the violence, urging protest organisers to distance themselves from acts that endangered citizens, police officers, journalists, and minors. Senior figures of the ruling Socialist Party echoed this line, denouncing the unrest and accusing opposition leaders of encouraging chaos rather than presenting a credible political alternative.

The protests are closely linked to the corruption investigation involving Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, for whom the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution has sought the lifting of parliamentary immunity to allow arrest on charges related to alleged abuses in public procurement and infrastructure projects. While a court has suspended her from office, the Socialist Party’s parliamentary majority has so far declined to authorise further steps, a decision that has fuelled opposition accusations of institutional obstruction and selective justice.

International media coverage by major news agencies has framed the events in Tirana as part of a broader pattern of political polarisation and democratic strain in the Western Balkans. This scrutiny comes at a sensitive moment for Albania, which aims to join the European Union by 2030 and remains under close observation regarding judicial independence, anti-corruption reforms, and respect for democratic norms.

The opposition has announced that protests will continue, with the next nationwide demonstration scheduled for 28 February. With the government showing no willingness to concede to demands for resignation or a transitional arrangement, and the opposition committed to sustained street mobilisation, Albania appears to be entering a prolonged period of political instability. The trajectory of this confrontation will be critical not only for domestic governance, but also for the country’s democratic credibility and its European aspirations.