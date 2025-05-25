Tirana Pride Highlights Albania’s LGBT+ Progress Amid EU Hopes

Change font size: - + Reset

TIRANA, May 25, 2025— Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Albania’s capital on Saturday during the annual Pride Parade, demanding equal rights, legal recognition, and dignity for the LGBT+ community under the motto “Side by Side.” The event, marked by colorful banners and strong calls for inclusion, received broad support from Albanian officials and international diplomats — including the European Union and Canada — who underscored the growing importance of human rights in Albania’s democratic development.

“This community does not seek mercy, but respect,” said EU Ambassador Silvio Gonzato, who marched alongside Albania’s Minister of Health and Social Protection, Albana Koçiu. Gonzato, emphasized the EU’s support for Albania’s human rights efforts, particularly in light of its ongoing accession negotiations with the bloc. He stressed that alignment with European values — including the prohibition of discrimination and the protection of fundamental freedoms — is essential to Albania’s European path.

A Legacy of Silence, A Future of Inclusion

Albania, a candidate country for European Union membership, opened accession talks in 2022 and has since committed to expanding its human rights protections. This includes long-overdue reforms aimed at addressing the needs of marginalized communities, such as the LGBT+ population — a group that, under communist rule, was silenced, criminalized, and erased from public discourse.

Today, while progress has been made, activists continue to demand the recognition of same-sex unions, parental rights for LGBT+ families, and legal pathways for gender recognition for transgender individuals. “It’s not just about strategies and plans,” said Minister Koçiu during the parade. “Everyone has the right to feel equal, regardless of how they live or who they love.”

Canada Joins the March: “A Better Future, With Pride”

Among the international dignitaries showing support was Canada’s Ambassador to Italy and Albania, Elissa Golberg, who led Canada’s delegation during the Pride march. “In Canada, we value diversity and inclusivity,” said Golberg. “We are determined to help eliminate discrimination and promote equity.” Her presence in Tirana was part of Canada’s broader commitment to supporting inclusive societies, both globally and within partner countries like Albania.

“Our commitment,- said Golberg,- to human rights extends beyond our borders and we are proud to work with Albania at the global level including at the UN Human Rights Council, and domestically as it continues to foster respect for human rights and social inclusion.”

Ambassador Golberg emphasized that Canada’s support for LGBT+ rights is part of a larger diplomatic and civil society partnership. In collaboration with Albanian human rights organizations, Canada has been actively promoting democratic governance, gender equality, and legal reforms through education and public engagement. This includes support for the International Human Rights Film Festival in 2024 and a new partnership with the Queer Film Marathon in Tirana, which featured Canadian films spotlighting the themes of diversity, acceptance, and identity.

“Human rights are the bedrock of peace and security,” Golberg added. Quoting newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney, she stated: “Canada’s strength is drawn from the fact that people can be who they are, they can love who they love.”

From Symbolism to Policy

The Pride Parade in Tirana was not just a symbolic show of solidarity but also a reflection of Albania’s evolving social landscape. Though challenges persist — particularly in terms of stigma, legal recognition, and enforcement of protections — the growing engagement from both national institutions and international allies signals cautious optimism.

For Albania, embracing LGBT+ rights is not only a moral imperative but a political one, intricately tied to its European ambitions. As EU assessments of Albania’s accession progress continue, the treatment of LGBT+ individuals will remain a vital barometer of the country’s democratic maturity.

“The fight for LGBT+ rights is also a fight for European values,” Gonzato said. “And Albania’s future lies in a Europe where no one is left behind.”