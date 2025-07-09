Veliaj in Legal and Political Limbo: High Court Confirms Detention, Rule-of-Law in Question

Change font size: - + Reset

Tirana Times, TIRANA July 9, 2025— Albania’s High Court on Tuesday upheld the pretrial detention of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, marking a decisive moment in both the judicial handling of the high-profile case and in Veliaj’s political unraveling. The ruling, which confirms the March 13 decision of the Court of Appeals, comes as prosecutors continue to investigate alleged corruption tied to municipal contracts and the capital’s incinerator project — still without issuing a formal indictment.

The court’s panel, composed of judges Medi Bici, Sokol Binaj, and case rapporteur Albana Boksi, cited risk of evidence tampering in their rejection of Veliaj’s request for a more lenient measure. Yet critics and legal experts warn that Veliaj’s prolonged detention without charges highlights deeper rule-of-law concerns, especially at a time when Albania is seeking to revive its stalled EU accession bid.

“This kind of extended detention would face serious legal scrutiny in many EU member states,” one legal analyst told Tirana Times, noting that the European Convention on Human Rights emphasizes prompt indictments and proportional measures.

Legal Precedents, Political Consequences

Veliaj’s legal strategy had long hinged on a favorable ruling from the High Court, but precedent offered little hope. The same judicial panel has previously denied house arrest to other high-profile figures, including former president Ilir Meta and ex-environment minister Lefter Koka. In both cases, the court prioritized institutional integrity over political status.

Adding to the controversy, Veliaj’s team had enlisted two international lobbying firms — Mishcon de Reya LLP (UK) and Kasowitz LLP (US) — to argue his detention violates European legal norms. Their report claimed the arrest was politically motivated, lacked charges, and prevented Veliaj from performing his duties during the May 11 parliamentary elections.

Still, the legal effort failed to generate momentum, in part due to a visible collapse of domestic political support. Since his arrest, Prime Minister Edi Rama has steadily distanced himself, stripping Veliaj of influence within the municipality and removing close allies from public roles. Rama’s vague statement — “Who knows how this will go” — and his instruction to Socialist Party members to remain silent on Veliaj’s fate reinforced the message that the mayor is politically expendable.

From Contender to Castaway

Once hailed as a rising star and a potential successor to Rama, Veliaj now finds himself politically orphaned. Not a single ally secured a seat in the new parliament, including in Tirana — a district Veliaj once dominated. Analysts say the Socialist Party’s improved performance there, even in Veliaj’s absence, has weakened the argument that he remains essential to the party’s electoral success.

Opposition protests continue to demand a full prosecution, branding Veliaj’s case as emblematic of deeper corruption in municipal governance. Reports indicate that investigations have now widened to include financial dealings by Veliaj’s wife and brother — developments that raise further questions of conflict of interest.

However, the lack of formal charges is fueling criticism that justice reforms risk being politicized. “If the justice system wants to demonstrate strength,” a former government adviser said, “it must also demonstrate restraint and respect for due process.”

Institutional Deadlock or Calculated Strategy?

Albanian law allows the dismissal of a mayor who is absent for more than three months — a threshold Veliaj has now crossed. Yet the government has yet to formalize his dismissal, leaving the capital in a governance vacuum. Some observers interpret this hesitation as tactical: Rama may prefer to let legal proceedings play out while quietly transitioning power within the municipality.

Meanwhile, Veliaj remains in legal limbo — a man once central to Albania’s political machine, now left to navigate a judicial system that has turned sharply against him. His downfall is widely seen as part of a broader realignment within the Socialist Party, as it distances itself from liabilities ahead of growing European scrutiny on corruption.

The High Court’s decision thus carries broader implications: not just about one man’s fate, but about the state of justice and political loyalty in Albania. As EU integration talks stall and domestic tensions rise, the case of Erion Veliaj may become a defining stress test for the credibility of Albania’s institutions.