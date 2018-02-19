UEFA concerned over inspectors’ death threats in Skenderbeu investigation

European football’s governing body says its disciplinary inspectors involved in Skenderbeu’s investigation have received anonymous death threats, presumably intended to intimidate them and stop them carrying out their work.

“These threats will not succeed and the police have also been informed. UEFA remains fully committed to the fight against match-fixing and all UEFA staff working on these crucial matters can count on the full support of the organization,” UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin also confirmed support to inspectors.

“We will never allow UEFA staff working on these matters, or any other matters, to be subject to threats or intimidation from any third parties. They have the full backing of the organization, including 100 percent personal support from me,” Ceferin said.

The European football’s governing body says additional information obtained via UEFA’s Betting Fraud Detection System “now suggests a far greater pattern of involvement by KF Skënderbeu in match-fixing.”

Reacting to UEFA’s statement, Ardjan Takaj, Skenderbeu’s football club president, denied any allegations linking the club to the inspectors’ death threats saying the “history of our club and the nature of the city we represent is our biggest guarantee.”

“We encourage law enforcement agencies to bring the real perpetrators of this incident before justice,” said Takaj, the owner of a 75 percent majority stake in Skenderbeu.

The Skenderbeu president says the probe into Skenderbeu was initiated by “companies who want to justify the millions they get from UEFA” and the “anti-Skenderbeu clan in Albania,” implying Brussels-based Federbet gaming anti-corruption organization and opponents in the Albanian Superliga.