Editorial: Nationalism- an easy and cheap shelter made of straw
Story Highlights
- Building a solid, functioning market economy with a vital trade between the two countries is the form of cooperation that is good for citizens of both states, Albania and Kosovo. This can then be complemented by organized partnership and unified cultural and educational agendas. Economy and culture need functional states, rule of law, fair competition and proper encouragement through priority funding. In that climate they can thrive and become real castles of unity. All other talk is nothing but cheap easy shelters from the problems of the day.
Black Friday was almost behind us, however Albanians were treated to some nationalism bonanza at an incredible discount price this Monday when the governments of Albania and Kosovo met in