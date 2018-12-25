Switzerland about to overtake Greece as Albania’s largest foreign investor

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 25, 2018 16:00

Switzerland about to overtake Greece as Albania’s largest foreign investor

Story Highlights

  • The stock of Swiss FDI in Albania was at a mere €100 million in early 2015 just before construction works for the Albanian section of TAP began. Almost four years on, the stock of Swiss FDI in Albania has increased 12-fold to €1.23 billion, making Switzerland the second largest investor in Albania, with an FDI stock that is only €17 million lower compared to traditional top foreign investor Greece, according to Albania’s central bank

Related Articles

TIRANA, Dec. 25 – The departure of several major Greek investors from Albania this year has considerably weakened the leading position that Albania’s southern neighbor has had in the country’s

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times December 25, 2018 16:00

Free-to-read articles

Read More