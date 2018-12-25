Switzerland about to overtake Greece as Albania’s largest foreign investor
Story Highlights
- The stock of Swiss FDI in Albania was at a mere €100 million in early 2015 just before construction works for the Albanian section of TAP began. Almost four years on, the stock of Swiss FDI in Albania has increased 12-fold to €1.23 billion, making Switzerland the second largest investor in Albania, with an FDI stock that is only €17 million lower compared to traditional top foreign investor Greece, according to Albania’s central bank
TIRANA, Dec. 25 – The departure of several major Greek investors from Albania this year has considerably weakened the leading position that Albania’s southern neighbor has had in the country’s