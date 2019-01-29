Gjirokastra police sequester 700 kilos of marijuana at Albanian-Greek border

TIRANA, Jan. 29 – Gjirokastra Border Police arrested seven people at Drite village, next to the Albanian-Greek border, when it found and sequestered around 700 kilos of marijuana inside a building on Tuesday.

Details on the operation have still not been made public, but it was reported those arrested are linked to narcotics’ transportation networks next to the border, which later distribute them to the rest of Greece.

Greek police has reported several cases of narcotic drugs originating from Albania this month, mainly in areas close to the border between the two countries.

Greece is the second country after Italy where the narcotic drugs being cultivated in Albania are transported. During the summer of 2018, Albanian police said they had significantly curbed the cultivation of marijuana, but the trafficking activity remained high, also due to previous years’ leftover quantities.

According to law enforcement officials, criminal drug networks mostly exploit the transport of narcotic drugs to couriers in border areas.

Then, from the collection bases, criminal groups displace narcotics using a similar scheme on the Greek side. Other networks operate to transport drugs to Greek cities, especially to tourist areas, where the use of marijuana is bigger.

Only two days ago, Greek police in the city of Kavala cracked down on an Albanian-Greek criminal network, arresting six – three Greek and three Albanian citizens – and sequestering an amount of marijuana.