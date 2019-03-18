Albanian youth holds silent protest against gov’t use of tear-gas

TIRANA, Mar. 18 – During the Summer Day activities which were postponed for Sunday, March 17, Albanian youth organized an additional silent and peaceful protest in solidarity with one of the children that were attacked by the teargas used by the police against demonstrators a day before.

Children wore teargas protection masks on their faces during the march on the “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard to the Interior Ministry, while the young girls accompanying them wore shirts stamped with the portrait of the girl attacked by tear gas, with the description “Rama as Assad. Do not poison kids.”

The silent protest ended in front of the Ministry of Interior, the institution responsible for the use of poisonous matter against civil protesters. The children placed their masks on the ground in front of the ministry to show the government that in a normal country peaceful protesters, women and children are not attacked by chemical poisons.