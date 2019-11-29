Region and international community come together to help during the aftermath

TIRANA, Nov. 28 – To cope with the large numbers of injured people, a number of private hospitals including Hygeia, Spitali Amerikan and Polyklinika Doctors Hospital have opened their doors to those hurt in the quake. They are treating people for free to help out the overburdened state hospitals.

Assistance has poured in from all over the region with citizens in Kosovo posting that they will provide accommodation to Albanians made homeless by the disaster.

Some hotels in Prishtina have also opened their doors and offered refuge to those that need it. Wednesday was announced a day of national mourning in Kosovo as well, and flags were raised midway in all of Kosovo’s state objects, as the country’s special forces continue to actively assist search missions in Albania.

“We are together, as we have always been. As entire generations before us were. Together in good days and bad days,” Kosovo President Hashim Thaci wrote on Facebook.

Other hotels and guest houses throughout Albania including in Vlore and even Sarande have said they will house victims.

Additionally, the Kosovo government has pledged EUR 500,000 to support the government’s efforts as well as sending their army and members of the police force to assist.

Greece and Italy were the first to offer their assistance to Albania, with many other European countries to follow.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday he will immediately visit Albania to offer any possible assistance from Greece following the earthquake. Dendias made the comments from Skopje during Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ cabinet’s first visit to Northern Macedonia.

Croatian, Romanian,Turkish, and North Macedonian authorities have also assisted by sending aid, rescue teams, medics, and members of their armed forces to assist with rescue efforts and the humanitarian crisis.

Montenegro health and interior ministers, Kenan Hrapovic and Melvudin Nuhodzic, went to Albania to visit the worst-affected village, Thumane. They offered help by sending medical and rescue teams, but also with treating the injured in Montenegrin public hospitals.

The Croatian Army’s chief of staff, General Mirko Sundov, said that Croatia will send two helicopters and a Defence Ministry civil protection unit to assist Albania in the recovery operation, according to local media.

The Serbian Interior Ministry’s Emergency Sector will send 13 members of the Special Search and Rescue Team, while Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic offered more help during a telephone conversation with Albanian premier Rama.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, urged Islamic countries to help Albania overcome the chaotic situation.

“The responsibility falls on us. It is our obligation as an Islamic Cooperation Organization to take the first step in donor planning and organization. Now, we must support Albania in dealing with the injured and sheltering those who have their homes destroyed. I think this step is helpful and at the same time we have an obligation to our brothers,” Erdogan said.

US Senators, foreign ambassadors, the Pope, politicians, celebrities including Rita Ora and Dua Lipa, have all pledged their support via social media and many are calling for donations to various funding channels to provide further assistance.

“I would like to greet the beloved Albanian people who have suffered so much these days. Albania was the first country in Europe that I wanted to visit. I am close to the victims, I pray for the dead, for the wounded, for the families, God bless them, the people I love,” said Pope Francis in his address applauded by those present.

His comment was made by the head of the Catholic Church in front of thousands in a speech at the Vatican following his visit to Thailand and Japan.