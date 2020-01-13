Workforce decline continues as more professionals leave country to find jobs abroad

TIRANA, Jan. 13 – During 2019, over 61 percent of businesses faced a decline in the workforce, due to the rising number of employees moving abroad and over 43 percent of companies stated that they were in need of employees with better technical skills in order to increase their productivity. Based on an ‘SME Albania’ study on the performance of small businesses in Albania, staff shortage and departing employees constituted the main issues for the 500 interviewed businesses in the sectors of services, manufacturing, wholesale and retail sales, ICT and craftsmanship.

Nevertheless, the majority of subjects expressed optimism towards the volume of production as well as contracts of employment; 69 percent of businesses predicted that the two would increase, while 31 percent of them claimed that the situation would remain the same. Furthermore, over 50 percent of the subjects in the study admitted that production rose during 2019, compared to the previous year. However, a variety of issues still plague small businesses, urging employees to seek better options in many European countries.

Denis Saatçiu, a professor at the Faculty of Natural Sciences in Albania, pointed out during an interview with Monitor, that graduates in the field of Information Technology have been on the rise due to the growing demand in the job market. According to Saatçiu, many choose this particular study field due to the high salary it offers for prospective employees. Yet, many graduates opt to find IT jobs outside of Albania, despite an expanding job market in the area. “Only last year, two girls left our academic staff to work as programmers in Austria and Germany. Many professionals in our IT community are leaving, even after being employed in our facilities and receiving a very satisfactory pay,” Saatciu said during the interview.

Besides the staff shortage, small businesses in Albania pointed out other issues which they face on a daily basis, including unfair competition, prices and infrastructure in addition to excessive checks by government authorities with the aim to impose fines, lack of funds towards the technological development in manufacturing industries, the time-consuming recruitment of employees and their lack of skills and education.

Economic motives continue to be the driving force in the immigration of Albanians to countries in Europe. According to the Labor Force Survey in 2018, 77 percent of immigrants responded that their motive for leaving the country is to find ‘employment opportunities’ elsewhere, followed by family reunification (10 percent) and educational purposes (6 percent).