Editorial: Crisis management 2.0 – collaboration instead of intimidation

TIRANA TIMES EDITORIAL

Intimidation has been the primary tool of the current administration and especially of Prime Minister Rama in trying to reinforce the measures necessary for the management of the Covid-19 crisis. Intimidation has been achieved through two types of scaring people off: first by rightly frightening them with the statistics of mortality of the virus and second by trying to frighten them with the penalties and potential imprisonment terms if they infringe the rules. Intimidation has also been tried by more visual props such as the parade of army cars and soldiers in the main streets during curfew hours.

However the experience of other states has proven that collaboration works much better then intimidation and at least the governments should make some efforts to secure the peaceful and voluntary partnership with citizens known world historian Yuval Harari makes this point very strongly in saying that the countries with the best track record of managing Covid-19 have combined collaboration with informed citizens with technical expertise.

This is not to say that some degree of coercion for those who seem very hardheaded to break the rules is not necessary. However a large degree of intimidation is completely unsustainable in the long term and has a potential to become a boomerang. And by now it is clear that we are in this for the long term and there is no magic trick in the hot weather.

In order to start with securing cooperation and alleviating bit the climate of intimidation some simple steps would go far way. First the parade of army cars is entirely unnecessary they use a lot of resources, fuel and per Diems, which would be much more valuable elsewhere, specifically for the doctors and the police. They invoke unnecessary fears among segments of the population such a children or people that have experienced armed conflict.

Second a much more consistent and transparent messaging for the easing of the restrictions and for the economic aid packages would also increase the willingness of citizens to see themselves as stakeholders and not just victims of the situation.

Intimidation has limits: it drains hope and motivation while fuelling enmity feelings among people.

Collaboration will make the gradual implementation of measures, even of the easiness of restrictions, much more feasible.

