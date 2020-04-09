OAK requests facility in mobility between Kosovo and Albanian businesses

TIRANA, April 9 - The Chamber of Doing Business in Kosovo (OAK) asked the Albanian and Kosovo governments to facilitate mobility between businesses of the two countries, through a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, and to the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, as well as to the respective ministers of both countries.

The Chamber of Doing Business in Kosovo called for the trade facilities to be set up during this time of crisis for businesses both from Kosovo and Albania. According to the OAK, this is essential so that citizens are better supplied with all the necessary products, especially seeing as now is the peak period of seasonal agricultural products, where in Albania there is a surplus of these products, while in Kosovo there is high demand for them and vice versa.

The letter was made at the request of commercial businesses, due to traffic issues that they have encountered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In this line, the Chamber requested that necessary measures are taken to facilitate trade for commercial businesses in order to transport the necessary products from one country to the other.