Albania and N. Macedonia to sign first mini-Schengen Agreement

TIRANA, April 23 - As part of the 'mini-Schengen' framework, Albania and North Macedonia will sign the Agreement on the Recognition of Phytosanitary Certificates, which will facilitate trade exchanges of agricultural products between the two countries.

The ministers of agriculture of the two countries, Bledi Çuçi and Trajan Dimkovski convened online to agree on the final version of the agreement which has been worked on for about 6 months since their last meeting in Tirana.

“Almost everything is ready now. We have the final version of the agreement on the recognition of phytosanitary certificates for each country. I am happy that we finally finalized something we had discussed six months ago,” said Minister Çuçi.

The signing of the agreement will take place after the respective governments of both countries follow the relevant procedures.

The Phytosanitary Agreement between Albania and North Macedonia enables the mutual recognition of the institutions and laboratory instruments, evaluators of the quality of the products with export-import destination between the two countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture announced that the two countries will work on two other agreements which involve the cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine and food of animal origin, as well as the agreement on conservation, monitoring and management of fishing in the Prespa Lake.