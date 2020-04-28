Global Trends 2020: 77% of Albanians are not satisfied with current gov’t

TIRANA, April 28 - Ipsos' Global Trends 2020 survey conducted in 33 countries across the world, shows that current governments in Albania and Romania are not widely supported, as 77 percent and 78 percent of people, respectively, wish their countries were run by a strong leader instead of the current elected government. According to the survey results, the two countries top the long list, followed by South Africa and Great Britain.

Compared to other Western Balkan countries such as Montenegro and Serbia, at least 10 percent more Albanian people express dissatisfaction over the current government leaders. The survey shows that 66 percent of Montenegrin citizens wish they , while in Serbia only 44 percent .

Last year's local elections in Albania highlighted an all-time low of participation at 19.4 percent, or around 67,000 voters. After the opposition gave up its parliamentary seats and called for the boycotting of the elections, many people failed to showed up to cast their ballots. From monitoring all polling stations, it resulted that the factual turnout in the country was 15 percent. In general, 2019 was not a successful year for politics in Albania as it was marked by a prolonged political upheaval which preceded the June election and in turn led to further distrust among the people.

However, a whooping 62 percent of people would not like for Albania to return to the way it was, despite current dissatisfaction. These results are indicative that Albanians would like change in a rather than receding to their old ways. Furthermore, the majority of Albanians believe that unequal wealth distribution is bad for society, as do the rest of the countries in the survey.

Ipsos's Global Trend survey outlines some of the headlines from more than 370 questions asked across 33 countries, highlighting the world’s values and trends. Using advanced analytics and expert analysis on this huge data set, the report identified 12 trends and 36 values that will dominate the world in the 2020s, including climate emergency, reactions to uncertainty and inequality, peak globalisation and more.