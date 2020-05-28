Japan donates waste collection truck to Kukes

TIRANA, May 28 - Kukes Municipality has inaugurated a new Japanese waste collection truck which was funded by a grant from the Japan. The new Japanese waste collection truck will increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the waste collection service in Kukes.



On this occasion, a small handover ceremony took place in front of Kukes Town Hall, in the presence of the H.E. Mr. ITO Makoto, Ambassador of Japan to Albania and Safet Gjici, Mayor of Kukes. During the ceremony Ambassador ITO expressed his wishes for further improvement in the field of waste management in Kukes and Albania overall. On the other hand, Mayor Gjici expressed his appreciation to Japan for the support given to Kukes and its citizens.



Japan has continuously supported Albania with several grants for equipment and vehicles provision and technical cooperation projects. In the field of waste management, the Government of Japan has extended similar grants to Skrapar Municipality and Tirana Municipality for the provision of waste collection trucks and waste containers. In addition a technical cooperation project has been implemented by JICA for the Support of Waste Minimization and 3R Promotion in Albania during the years 2014 – 2017.



Japan has been supporting Albanian through the grant scheme Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) since 1998, awarding grants to public institutions, local government authorities or NGOs for projects in the fields of health care, disaster prevention, environmental protection etc. The total GGP assistance to Albania for 35 implemented projects amounts to EUR 2.1 million.

