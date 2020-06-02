Austrian Airlines to recommence flights in Albania

TIRANA, June 2 - Austrian Airlines will bring back scheduled flights to Albania on 15 June after almost 90 days. The first planes will take off for London, Paris and Brussels, among others. Austrian Airlines will offer flights to the following destinations in the first week of resuming its flight operations: Amsterdam, Athens, Basel, Berlin, Brussels, Bucharest, Dubrovnik, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Larnaca, London, Munich, Paris, Pristina, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Stockholm, Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, Thessaloniki, Tirana, Varna and Zurich.



nitially there will be 4 flights per week and then the company has will review its decision on July, based on the situation. According to the Austrian website, the flights will take place on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday.

Prior to the crisis, Austrian Airlines had daily flights to Vienna twice a day, early in the morning and at noon. In 2019, the company account for a total of about 6 percent in the airline market as it was one of the main lines that served as transit worldwide.

"We all are pleased that Austrian Airlines is finally flying again. I would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding. And of course, I would like to thank our employees who stood firm in their commitment to our Austrian Airlines during these last few months", says CCO Andreas Otto.

"We will also resume long-haul flight service as soon as we have sufficient feeder traffic on short- and medium-haul routes. This could already be the case in July", he adds.

Austrian Airlines suspended flights from Tirana to Vienna on March 19, following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. By the end of March, all airlines had suspended flights for passenger transport in Albania, where the last desetination was Istanbul. Currently, flights to and from Rinas Airport are only made for humanitarian, commercial, or repatriation purposes.