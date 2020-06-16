Tirana deemed as most expensive capital in WB

TIRANA, June 16 - Tirana is the most expensive capital to live in, compared to the majority of the Western Balkans states. According to the Mercer index, out of the 209 capitals listed in 2020, the capital of Albania ranks 163rd as regards the cost of living.

Although Podgorica and Pristina are not part of the index, the living costs in Tirana surpasses those of the capital of Bulgaria (180), that of Serbia (183), Bosnia and Herzegovina (197), while North Macedonia ranks last among the countries of the Western Balkans.

The Mercer index measures the cost of living in many cities around the world, ranking them from the most expensive to the cheapest. The report adds that three European cities are among the top 10 list of most expensive locations. At number four in the global ranking, Zurich remains the most costly European city, followed by Bern (8), up four spots from last year. The next European city in the ranking, Geneva (9), is up four places from last year.