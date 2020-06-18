Officials sign agreement on Kosovo – Albania airway

TIRANA, June 17 - The airway between Kosovo and Albania has been opened thanks to an agreement reached on Wednesday between the Air Navigation Services Agency (AShNA) and Albcontrol in the framework of "Balkan Aviation Normalization Meeting."

The director of AShNA, Bahri Nuredini, said that a letter of agreement has been signed for the opening of the air corridor between Tirana and Pristina, which according to him the agreement is the forerunner of the numerous meetings that have been led by NATO. According to Nuredin, in addition to shortening the travel time by plane, the cost of flights will also be reduced by 15 minutes.

"The benefits of the functionality of this corridor are great for passengers, as well as for airlines that will have a lower cost in round-trip operations, where flights from Pristina will be shortened by 15 minutes," said Nuredini.

The agreement is considered a great achievement between Kosovo and Albania as regards air traffic, which has been led and supported by NATO.

Chairman of the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority Dritan Gjonbalaj said that Albania has continuously given its contribution under the NATO-led 'BANM' project to normalizing the airway of the Balkans traffic, but he hopes that the agreement will not remain solely on paper.