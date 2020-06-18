Japan provides X-Ray machine to Trauma University Hospital

TIRANA, June 18 - New medical equipment funded by Japan's grant aid scheme (GGP) will be provided to Trauma University Hospital. On June 18th, the Ambassador of Japan to Albania, H.E. Mr. ITO Makoto and the Director of Trauma University Hospital, Arben Zenelaj, signed a grant agreement of EUR 81,000 for the provision of one C-Arm X-Ray Machine, three Manual Pneumatic Tourniquets and one Mobile Operating Lamp for the Orthopedic Department of Trauma University Hospital. The new medical equipment will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the health services provided in the hospital.

The Director of the Hospital, Arben Zenelaj, also expressed his gratitude for Japan underlining the importance of this grant for the Hospital. On the other hand, Ambassador ITO reconfirmed the commitment of his government to support the health sector in Albania

Japan has long been committed to supporting the development of the healthcare sector in Albania. During the past years, it has provided financial and technical assistance through the GGP scheme and through JICA for several public hospitals in Albania. Last year three hospitals have received the assistance of Japan's GGP scheme for the provision of medical equipment and ambulances: the two University Hospitals of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Tirana, "Queen Geraldine" and "Koco Gliozheni", and the Regional Hospital of Kruja.

Albania has also received for free the Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan, which is currently undergoing clinical trials as a potential Covid-19 treatment drug. This has been made possible through the Japanese Government's Emergency Grant Aid of $1 Million for ensuring the procurement and transport of Avigan tablets to the countries that wish to have them, following the interest expressed by more than 70 countries, Albania included, to have this drug.



