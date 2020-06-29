Stars of Covid –Recognizing global humanitarian action in the face of crisis

London, June 28, 2020- Albanian organizations and individuals were recognized among those who are helping humanity to face Covid-19 crisis in prestigious online event was organised by WHD-World Humanitarian Drive. Awardees include organizations 'Fundjave Ndryshe', 'Djemte e Picarit', 'Universiteti Mesdhetar' (Mediterranean University), Nehemia Gateway as well as Andi Ballta from ABI Bank.

"Stars of Covid" is a part of World Humanitarian Drive (WHD) founder Mr.Abdul Basit Syed, initiative called "Honouring The Honourable". Since the initiative started in 2018 it has inspired millions across the world as a mode to encourage, recognise and felicitate popular figures to common men who have contributed for the welfare of the society and the world.

The major objective of this event was to show gratitude and honour to the incredible volunteers who have always been contributing to the betterment of humanity especially during this crisis of Covid-19. When the entire world was shut down and afraid to step out, these stars lend a helping hand to the world out there that was battling against Corona. The nomination process for the event started on April 27, 2020. Over 1600 nominations from all the seven continents were received for this event reaching global recognition in such a short period.



The online honouring ceremony was held on June 28, 2020 and gleamed with the presence of notable Chief Guests H.E. Fatmir Sejdiu, Former President of Kosovo, H.E. Madhav Kumar Nepal, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, and Hon. Pedro I Altamirano, President of The National Assembly, Andalusia- Spain, along with Dr. Abdul Basit Syed, the Founder Chairman of WHD, the session was well moderated by Mr. Robin Marsh, Secretary-General of UPF (UK).



World Humanitarian Drive proudly awarded 100 noble individuals, organizations and community groups from 35 different countries with the prestigious "GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN AWARD" with the first look of the book "Stars of Covid 100" along with launching the book "Re-engineering Happiness", both authored by WHD Founder, Abdul Basit Syed. The Chief Guests of the event H.E. Fatmir Sejdiu, Former President of Kosovo, H.E. Madhav Kumar Nepal, Former Prime Minister of Nepal released the books and received the first online copies.

The honouring ceremony hosted thought-provoking speeches of Chief Guests H.E. Fatmir Sejdiu, Former President of Kosovo and H.E.Madhav Kumar Nepal, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, both receiving Title of Honour "Patron of Humanity" Award from WHD Founder Abdul Basit Syed for their continuous contribution to support humanity. The ceremony ended with a valedictory wave as the award winners expressed their contentment for being recognized and honoured for their selfless act.

Awards were presented under twelve categories including Politicians, Journalist and Media, Government Officials and Administrative Services, Innovation and Technology, Medical Field, Trust / Charitable Organisations, Social Worker / Volunteer, Entrepreneur / Business / Corporates, Public Figures / Entertainers, Education and Research, Social Welfare Organization and Environment and Nature Preservation.

