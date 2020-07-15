Austria suspends flights to/from Albania

TIRANA, July 15 - The Embassy of Albania and Kosovo in Vienna are notifying all citizens to take immediate measures to avoid being stuck in the country as Austria will officially suspend all flights to/from the countries, starting from July 16 as part of the coronavirus measures.

Austria's Minister of Health, Rudolf Anschober, has signed a new decision, based on which the list of suspended flights to Austria is extended to 10 new countries. The list of flight suspensions will include the countries of the Western Balkans, Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova.

"We call on all Albanian citizens with residence permits in Austria and all those interested to take immediate measures to avoid being blocked [in the country]," the Albanian embassy announces.

Furthermore, German airline Lufthansa has announced that there will be no flights to the Western Balkan countries until the beginning of the winter season 2020/2021. Despite this, Lufthansa said it would provide alternative services to these countries through its partners.

Until Tuesday, all flights from Belarus, China, Great Britain, Iran, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine to Austria were suspended, but from Thursday the Western Balkan countries will be added to the list as well.