You can't have your cake and eat it too

It was the deal of the year, the fulfillment of the first condition to proceed ahead with the accession negotiations and it was heralded as a major achievement by international stakeholders from Brussels to Washington D.C. Even State Secretary Pompeo, with an overflowing plate of international crisis, found a few minutes to congratulate what was otherwise a meager agreement not to change much by the main three political stakeholders in Albania. Yet now, the June 5 agreement of the Political Council is on life support, threatened by two of the three signatories: the majority and the so called "parliamentary" opposition.

Whatever the criticism on this deal might be, and there is plenty of its lack of real substance and change, it accomplished one thing which harrows Albanian transition for years: it was set to make all parties recognize the result of the next elections. Perhaps this stake is low. Perhaps other issues such as de-politicization of administration and gender quotas are also important.

However in Albania the real substantial issue is the conduct of free and fair elections with results that can be accepted by competing sides. This agreement had one clear objective and as far as June 5 was concerned, it reached exactly that.

Now, just a few weeks later, we have significant attempts by the majority to push for constitutional changes that would, in their take, somehow simultaneously respect the same deal and allegedly "enrich" it. However the very fact that one of the signatory parties does not agree with these enrichments puts the deal in grave danger. And with that the prospect of acceptance of the next elections results. Back to square one.

The parliament of Albania is still at 122 out of the total 140 members it should have. The local elections of last year are still to be deemed legal by a constitutional court yet to be established. In the midst of this very fragile context and against all international advice to proceed as agreed, the Prime Minister is proposing to change the constitution, without bipartisan context and less than one year before elections. This is unheard of and unacceptable. No arguments that the majority is trying to grab haphazardly on the way: "open lists are the moral thing to do, coalitions have to abide by the European model! " - can save this.

By using the specific favorable conditions for the majority at this time, the Prime minister is trying to cement his position. However this is undermining the very vulnerable common ground that was found. Even worse it is proposing on one side to open up the system while simultaneously restricting the freedom of voters to choose constellations of parties.

The entirety of these swift political moves and the media campaign launched to back them is a sophisticated attempt to fortify the rules of the games in favor of one side. The majority is using with lots of political skill the weakness of the real opposition being outside the parliament; of the charlatan assortment of opposition inside it; as well as the genuine measurable desire of Albanian people to feel more represented in order to entrench itself deep into the position of the undisputed winner even before the process takes place.

There are other models worldwide that call themselves democracies and where elections are held periodically. One example is the Russian federation that just held a constitutional referendum that will allow the current president to stay in power almost indefinitely. If you change the rules of the game without due consent from all the sides that participate in the political contest, democracy remains only a hollow ringing shell.

Prime Minister Rama started his parliament speech today saying that he is unhappy with the June 5 agreement. Someone should perhaps tell him that you can't have your cake and eat it too.

