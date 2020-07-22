Japan donates waste collection truck & waste containers to Skrapar Municipality

TIRANA, July 22 - A new Japanese waste collection truck and 103 waste containers were handed over to Skrapar Municipality on Wednesday, in the framework of Japan's "Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects".

The donation aims to improve the waste collection service in Skrapar.

On this occasion, H.E. ITO Makoto, Ambassador of Japan to Albania expressed his wishes for further improvement in the field of waste management in Skrapar and Albania overall. On the other hand, Mr. Adriatik MEMA, Mayor of Skrapar, expressed his gratitude to Japan and Ambassador ITO for the support given to Skrapar and its citizens.



Japan has continuously supported Albania with grants for the provision of equipment and special vehicles or with technical cooperation projects. In the field of waste management, the Government of Japan has awarded similar grants to Kukes Municipality and Tirana Municipality for the provision of waste collection trucks and waste containers. In addition Japan technical cooperation project has been implemented by JICA for the Support of Waste Minimization and 3R Promotion in Albania during the years 2014 – 2017.



In other fields as well, Japan has been supporting Albanian through the grant scheme Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGP) since 1998, awarding grants to public institutions, local government authorities or NGOs for projects in the fields of health care, disaster prevention, environmental protection etc. The total GGP assistance to Albania for 36 implemented projects amounts to EUR 2.2 million.

