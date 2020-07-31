Gov't signs Karavasta photovoltaic Park contract

TIRANA, July 31 - The Albanian government signed a contract with French company Voltalia for the construction of the Karavasta photovoltaic park on Friday.

Voltalia was announced the winner of the Karavasta Solar Park international tender a few weeks ago, which 30 different companies participated in.

According to Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku, 'Voltalia' offered a price of 24.89 euros per megawatt.

Karavasta photovoltaic park is the largest designed park in the country with a total of 140 MW, of which 70 megawatts are solely for production and sale in the free market and another 70 megawatts are sold at a fixed price. The fixed price lasts for 15 years and will be purchased from the Albanian Electricity Distribution Operator (OSHEE).

The Karavasta project is the second park for which the government announces an international tender. The first was Akërnia since 2018, which was won by India Power, for a price of 59.9 euro / MWh, but the delays in signing the contract and conflicts between the Ministry and investors have left the process at an unclear stage.