Albanian WCDC part of WASL and UN Security Council meeting

August 4, 2020

The Albanian organization, Women Center for Development and Culture (WCDC) was part of a meeting between the civil society members of the international network WASL (Women Alliance for Security leadership) and the UN Security Council current and future 18 members. The Albanian CSO, WCDC is an official member of the network and its executive director, Rudina Collaku regularly represents the organization in all high profile meetings including this one.

The agenda of the discussion included the contribution of women peace builders in the management of the Covid 19 crisis, issues pertaining to CVE and security in general. Participants highlighted the reality of the difficulties related to Covidpandemics, including the reduction of international assistance to vulnerable countries as a result of countries looking to manage the crisis internally.

WASL is a wide ranging international alliance of women,activists and organizations that work all over the world on issues of promoting peace, preventing extremism and enhancingstrategic cooperation.

Recently the WCDC organized in Elbasan a conference on the role of women in peace and security as well as a grassroots campaign to raise awareness on these issues. The event was attended by the most important stakeholders of security issues including OSCE, national authorities and prominent think tanks. Mrs Collaku told Tirana Times that she is privileged to keep working hard to place Albanian women at the forefront of global peace and security initiatives and networks.

WCDC is also part of ICAN (International Civil Society Action Network), renowned for its global advocacy and over 50 years of collective experience in promoting women's rights, peace, and human security in countries affected by conflict, transition, and closed political space.