COVID-19 test required for Albanian citizens travelling to Montenegro

TIRANA, Aug. 7 - Albanian citizens are required to test negative for the Covid-19 in order to cross the border into Montenegro.

On Thursday, the Montenegrin government included Albania and Kosovo, along with 4 other countries, in the 'yellow list' as regards the Covid-19 danger level. Citizens from these countries will be able to travel to Montenegro if they have tested negative a PCR or serological test, which must noe be older than 72 hours.

In addition to Albania and Kosovo, the yellow list includes Singapore, Lebanon, Israel and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

So far, Montenegro has confirmed a total of 3,480 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths. Although the government declared Montenegro "corona free" in June, cases increased significance in mid-July.