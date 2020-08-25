Putin, Belarus and the glorious Albanian OSCE chairmanship

In the sweltering heat of the dog days of August, a surprising news item graced the opening of the prime time news editions of the main pro-government televisions: that Russian President Putin had recommended strongly to his Belarusian counterpart to accept the intermediary role and offer of the OSCE currently chaired by Albania and PM Rama. This much was allegedly conveyed to Albanian Prime Minister Rama in a half an hour telephone call with Sergei Lavrov, Russia's powerful and experienced foreign Affairs Minister. The airplane was on the tarmac ready to depart, destination Minsk…

Those who thought this was too weird to be true weresoon vindicated as the Russian Embassy in Tirana despite the late hour lost no time in issuing promptly a declarationthat negated much of the talk's content as presented in these news. On the contrary, as per the official embassydeclaration, Foreign Affairs minister Lavrov had highlighted that Belarus had an internal problem and should be left alone to focus on internal efforts to solve it, "without foreign intervention." Lavrov had also then swiftly focused on what the OSCE could do in the context of the problem with Ukraine. The declaration did not miss the chance to deal an elegant, ironic low key jab saying that the call had been persistently asked by the Albanian side.

Now one is left speechless by the recklessness of this lie. How can one fathom to put words in the mouths of global players and not risk being ridiculed within minutes? This comes as the cherry on the top of the cake since the circus of ridicule has started since the very first moment this arbitration by Albania was offered. Albania a country and a government that failed to generate consensus among its own political class would now attempt to sit around thetable the Belorussian stakeholders, some of which can be worryingly seen wearing camouflage and carrying heavy guns. Albania with its fragile and infantile democracywould play Major League in …

However we would be very wrong to focus only on the ridicule. These kind of amateur risky behavior is preciselywhat deprives Albania of legitimacy, of a serious voice and consideration in the world stage. And here we turn to the topic on the OSCE Chairmanship itself. Critics have argued since the very beginning that Albania had none of the prerequisites necessary to lead this enormous organization: it had not only inadequate human resources or financial capabilities; most importantly, it lacked positive track record over the very issues that make up the OSCE agenda : with elections, with media freedom, with human rights.

Just as one example, months before this chairmanship the Albanian majority, against OSCE recommendations tried to push through in the parliament a controversial media law that was later struck down also by the EU in its new conditionality.

Within this same summer in which the Albanian PrimeMinister proposes to gather stakeholders in a dialogue in Minsk, the US, British and EU ambassadors had to exert immense diplomatic power and maneuver around a lot of resistance in order to sit down stakeholders for a simple electoral reform. In the end the politicians had to convene in the residence of the US Ambassador, technicallyforeign ground, to sign an English language document about their agreement.

The behavior of the Chairman in office of the OSCE, spurning lies about conversations with world leaders, is the cherry on top of the cake. A severe crisis in a memberstate of the organization, such as Belarus, with strategic geopolitical importance given its ties with Russia and proximity to Ukraine, is bound to be a test for the organization's prowess and flexibility. OSCE has a role to play but it can't do so being led by countries which have neither the resources nor the legitimacy to lead it.