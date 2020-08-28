Japan donates 3D Laparoscopy System to the University Hospital of Obstetrics – Gynecology "Queen Geraldine"

TIRANA, Aug. 28 - A 3D Laparoscopy System for gynecologic laparoscopic surgeries has been handed over to the University Hospital of Obstetrics-Gynecology "Queen Geraldine" in the framework of Japan's Grant Scheme "Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects" (GGP).

It is the first time that a 3D Laparoscopic System is introduced in a public hospital in Albania with the aim of improving the gynecological medical services offered in the hospital. This advanced medical equipment for minimally invasive surgery will contribute to reducing post-surgery recovery time for patients, reducing operation time, lowering chances for complications etc.

On this occasion, H.E. Mr. ITO Makoto, Ambassador of Japan to Albania expressed his wishes for further improvement in the field of healthcare in Albania. The Director of the Hospital, Ms. ElionaDEMALIAJ, also expressed her gratitude to Japan and Ambassador ITO for the support given to "Queen Geraldine" University Hospital.

Over the past years, Japan has continuously supported the healthcare sector in Albania through several projects amounting to approximately USD 10 million. Projects consisted mainly in the provision of medical equipment or special vehicles such as emergency medical equipment, diagnostic imaging equipment, clinical laboratory equipment or ambulances, to secondary or tertiary healthcarehospitals in Albania. This year in June, Trauma University Hospital also received a EUR 81,000 GGP Grant for the provision of medical equipment for orthopedic surgery. To support the fight against Covid-19, the Government of Japan has provided free of charge the Japanese anti-flu drug named Avigan, apotential Covid-19 treatment drugs currently undergoing clinical trials, to 43 countries. Avigan has also arrived in Albania and is currently being used by Albanian healthcare authorities to treat Covid-19 patients. Japan is considering additional grant funding possibilities as well, to support the healthcare sector and the fight against Covid-19 in the country.