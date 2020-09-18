The Matryoshka dolls of the decaying education system

On the first day of the start of the school year, months after the doors of all education institutions had shut due to the pandemics, the former education minister broadcast her well-wishing traditional message to the public only to receive a few hours later notice of her replacement. In an awkward though formally polite coffee meeting, the Prime Minister wished Besa Shahini, all the best in her future family life. This is after all the Renaissance’s* trademark sacking message: good luck and success in life!

Shahini’s appointment at the time raised quite a storm in the public opinion given the legitimate concerns that she would not understand and properly relate to the cancerous difficulties that the education system faced in Albania. During her managing years, scandals over lack of safety and rampant abuse inside schools piled up. They weren’t entirely her fault though she could have managed them better.

In addition, some of the largest student protests occurred last year which indeed shook the “façade-first!” system put up in place by Rama’s loyalists. Besa Shahini became then the face and voice behind the ‘Students Pact’, in theory a set of measures to address their concerns. In practice too little too late.

There is something excruciatingly painful when people talk about the education system in Albania: the inability and unwillingness of subsequent administrations to modernize it, to make it compatible with market demands, to free its ranks from politicized hiring practices and even more politicized usage. The existence of run down schools, of village kids that can’t make it to the classes unless they climb rope bridges over rivers, of student dorms and shower rooms stuck in the Victorian era juxtaposed to the image of politician kids attending luxurious private establishments is a dagger right in the heart of socio-economic disparity in Albania as well as a clear indicator of corruption and bad governance.

Minister after minister, they inherit a system that gradually decays further and further more. A few schools improve now and then due to reconstructions (most of them marred by corruption and abuse), however the essence of the decay goes on. Shahini, like her predecessors could not do much after all…

Which takes us straight to her successor. She is replaced by another women, this time from a consolidated experience in the university sector albeit with a track record of plagiarism as witnessed by multiple accounts published recently.

She resembles frighteningly all the other ‘Renaissance’ women, lacking their own voice, mimicking their leader’ hand gestures, obeying at all costs and applauding at all occasions.

It seems there is an infinite supply of Matryoshka dolls, all identical, one smaller than the other all ready to be substituted at the helm of the Albanian executive branch, sector by sector.

No wonder Albania figures all so well in gender equality indicators when it comes to promoting women at the top. If only they could look down on the real issues once in a while…



*Renaissance is the key slogan used by the Socialist Party during their last electoral campaign and their self-professed model of governance.

