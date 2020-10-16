Minimum wage raised to 30 000 ALL

The minimum wage increase to 30 000 ALL was approved by the National Labor Council in a meeting on Friday, October 16th chaired by Minister of Finance and Economy, Anila Denaj. Denaj commended the collaboration between relevant institutions and said the Government has made efforts to continue to make and further promote social dialogue.

“The minimum wage at the national level is mandatory to be implemented by every legal entity, a natural person, local or foreign, and it is increased to 30,000 ALL monthly from the previous 26,000 ALL that was determined by DCM no. 809 dated 26.12. 2018, increasing by 15.4%”, the Minister explained.

The increase of the minimum wage from the government is in the framework of the "Decent Wage" for the "Decent Work", and has been demanded from the labor unions.

