Chinese technology as a tool of foreign policy: the case of Albania

During the last decades, Chinese foreign policy has been the focus of the researchers, and there’s an ongoing interest to see how technology has been used or will be used as a tool to expand China's influence around the world. To better understand this process, this paper relies on the case of Albania, considering its unique trajectory of collaboration with China throughout the last 70 years. After describing the previous and current state of affairs between China and Albania , the paper also reflects on the perspective of this partnership.

Introduction

Most of the studies focusing on Chinese-Albania relationship, date back in 1949, when Albania became one of the first communist countries to recognize People’s Republic of China[1]. While it didn’t take much time for China to start providing economic support to Albania in the mid ’50, it wasn’t until the ‘60s and ’70s that the alliance became strong as ever. United by common ideological beliefs, and left somehow alone in the international arena, the strong relationship between the countries nonetheless took the world by surprise. The countries shared an alienation with the Soviet Union and the United States, and this initial ideological and economical alliance would quickly become a cultural one as well. As it is mentioned by Biberaj, one of the reasons why the People’s Socialist Republic of Albania was interested in strengthening its alliance with China, was for its financial aid[2]. After the break with the Soviet Union, Albania remained without a powerful ally that could provide economic support. China jumped immediately on the scene, understanding that a close partnership with Albania would further push its foreign policy agenda.

Until that moment the Chinese government was still not recognized in most of the countries which weren’t under communism, and not having a voice in the United Nations was a huge burden for China. Therefore, Albania used its seat in the UN to promote China agenda, and to ask the rejoining of its Asian ally in the organization.

Technological assistance in the 20th Century

Around US$900 million in aid were given to Albania during the peak of their relationship with China, with considerable credits for industrial development[3]. Part of that, was dedicated to technological investments. The term technology remained difficult to define during the second half of the twentieth century [4], and one of the reasons can be explained with the great technological advancements that the society was continuing to witness in different sectors. The new technological developments were indeed defining the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union, and complex system of machines were starting to define the term itself. Yet, when China started helping Albania through investments in its industry, technology terminology reflected in this case a classic version of the term, which meant either the application of scientific knowledge, or the development of machinery, to help a particular industry.

One of the best examples of China using its own technological practices to strengthen its relationship with Albania was through the Metallurgical complex of Elbasan. After the Chinese leader Zhou Enlai visited Albania on the occasion of the 5th Congress of the Party of Labor, it was announced that the industrial complex would be built in Elbasan, through the help, both financial and in technical support, from China. The building of the Metallurgical started in 1966[5], which is known also as the year when the Chinese Revolution started.

Technology during the Cultural Revolution was perceived through a complex lens. Mao Zedong and his followers would link the corruption of the soviet communism model to the use of advanced western technology. Maoist supporters were of the idea that new technology would immediately produce new classes, which was against their beliefs. Scientist and researchers, according to the supporters of the Cultural Revolution, could no longer be considered as an elite that should educate the masses from top-down ; every technology should reflect a society where the proletariat is in charge. The dominant idea related to science and research during the Cultural Revolution was that “science is or should be a socialist enterprise in which the means (including mass participation and revolutionary spirit) are as important as the ends”[6]. Popular participation in technological development was promoted. Chinese investments in Albania during this period should be read also through this understanding of technology as a mechanism that should come in benefit of helping the proletariat and the Marxist-Leninist ideology. Technology takes a crucial role not only on strengthening Chinese presence in Albania, but also in enforcing the Cultural Revolution ideas.

Technology would become again a protagonist in China agenda, when in April of 1977, a couple of months after the death of Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping would propose “The Four Modernizations” program, which opened the path for China to become the global economic power that we all know today. By putting the emphasis among other things on the strengthening of Chinese industry, science and technology[7], Xiaoping would not only give to China the possibility to become a global economic power, but to ensure that it could become also a powerful force in all the above-mentioned sectors.

Chinese technology in the 21st Century

While China and Albania relationship in the 20th Century was that of a unique alliance in many directions, nowadays the partnership of these two countries is a typical economical partnership, with disagreements on various political topics. By not establishing official contacts with Taiwan, and with the acceptance of the “One China” policy, Albania started a new era in the relationship between the two countries. In the last twenty years, many agreements have been signed, including the Albanian membership on the 17+1 China CEEC, and Cooperation between China and CEE Countries, and Albanian entrance on the Belt and Road Initiative.

There’s a widespread consensus among researchers, that China and the United States will clash even more the coming decades, on which country will gain the pole position in the technology supremacy. In one of the recent articles published at Foreign Policy, Babones analyses the challenges of the new Biden presidency, and claims that technology, rather than trade, will be the real ‘war’ between the United States and China. ‘Today it’s technology that ties the world together, not the container ship[8].”

The Belt and Road Initiative is considered a focal point of general secretary Xi Jinping’s foreign policy, and while it is a global infrastructure strategy, the advanced Chinese technology will play its role as well. Rail transportation development for example is part of the program, and China has one of the best technological know-how on high-speed rail system: it stretches on 35,000 kilometers, which is the equivalent of 70% of the whole world high speed rail system[9]. One of the biggest infrastructure projects of the last years, left un-materialized between Albania and China was related to the modernization of Albania’s railways. Although the official meeting between the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in 2013 was followed with an express of interest by the Chinese Premier to help Albania’s railway, the project couldn’t become reality.

5G

In the present, one of the technologies most related to China influence around the world is the 5G technology. One of the largest 5G network companies in the world is Chinese based Huawei, which with its 5G business unit exceeded $44 billion in 2019. As it is projected in 2025 China will account around 416 million of 5G connections, more than all the European countries and North America combined[10]. This is why analysts have predicted a “technological cold war”, with 5G being in center of it. It was widely reported that the United States pressured countries such as Italy, to block Huawei enter the Italian market for security reasons.

Albania’s case was similar in some extent to that of Italy. After the media reported for the possibility of having for the first time ever the presence of 5G network in Albania applied by Chinese companies, the pressure articulated from the United States or NATO, had a direct impact on the Albanian government, which agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding on 4G and 5G with the United States government, blocking any chance for Chinese companies to enter the Albanian market.

Even though in the last years we have not seen the concretization of projects of particular interest for both the countries, this shouldn’t be seen as a negative reflection of the whole of China-Albania relations. There are positive indicators that the economic partnership is going well in other sectors, such as trade, where Chinese imports are performing quite well. While 5G is considered a sensitive issue in matter of security, this topic is only one of the many fields where China is leading globally or is projected to lead globally in terms of technological advancements.

COVID-19 vaccine technology

While the spread of COVID-19 was followed with hard criticism against Chinese government and became a source of racism towards Chinese citizens, China is trying to use technology along with the vaccine produced by it as a tool of diplomacy. As David Culver and Nectar Gan reported to the CNN in December, China is testing its vaccines in at least 16 countries, and many of the host countries “have been promised early access to the successful vaccines -- and in some cases, the know-how technology to manufacture them locally.”

Sharing the technology of production will be essential especially in poor countries where the cost of the vaccine could become unbearable during the process of mass-vaccination. By doing so, China will intelligently move the narrative from being the source of the virus, to perhaps one of the biggest global actors that helped erase it from the world. It is also important to state that the Chinese vaccines compared to those of Pfizer and Moderna, can be transported easily and without requiring further costs on freezing storage, which make this type of vaccine/technological diplomacy even more relevant.

While for the moment the Albanian government hasn’t mentioned any contract with China in relation to COVID-19 vaccine, it is interested to see how in the past, there have been cases of mass campaign of immunization of Albanian population through the help of Chinese vaccines. In December 1970, after a measles outbreak in Albania with 48,156 cases, a mass campaign of immunization took place, with 900,000 children from the age of 1 year old to 14, were immunized with a measles vaccine coming from China.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is on the long term even a bigger game changer in the “technological war”, and that is why China has made public its ambitious plan in becoming the world leader by 2030. AI is of special interest to foreign policy. According to an official report from a multi-stakeholder workshop by Stiftung Neue Verantwortung in Berlin[11], the German Federal Foreign Ministry and the Mercator Foundation, AI revolution would impact not only the balance of global power, but could affect every aspect of life.

From producing technological unemployment and job market polarization to migration, there are a lot of phenomenon’s which should be evaluated by foreign policy makers when discussing about AI. It is interested to see how Germany portrays China model as one of the most serious one towards AI policy. There are some good reasons for that. As stated in the future Strategic Goals issued by the State Council in China, “China becomes global AI innovation center. Intelligence economy and society make marked progress, laying a solid foundation for becoming an innovation-driven and economically powerful country.” [12]

No other global power force has articulated so clearly the will to lead in AI, and if China will continue to be an innovation-driven country, then it is more than natural to assume that this innovation technology will be exported also to its international partners. In Albania the use of AI is quite minimal, and beside some basic use of AI into the Banking sector, it is still quite early to talk about AI in Albania. Both the public or the private sector do not have a clear strategy how to address this issue, and it is precisely in this vacuum that China could enter and be a direct contributor to Albania’s advancement in this field.

The benefit of AI is its widespread implication in various aspect of life, so here the security threat debate that was seen in the case of 5G, could easily be diverted. Healthcare, finance, auto industry, energy, education, cultural heritage, are just some of the dimensions in which AI could become a tool to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Other technologies

In analyzing China’s technological capabilities, Yanfei Li argues that some of the factors of its success should be related to combination of the will of the state, through proper guidance and policies, and the economic forces[13]. If China will continue to stay close to its goal, of becoming an innovative super power, then technology could become another crucial moment on strengthening China-Albania relationship, with technology playing again its protagonist role on the foreign policy of these two countries.

High-speed rail, aviation, super-computing, are also other fields in which China is becoming a global leader, and it can be of particular interest to Albania. Bonnie Glaser, the director of the China Power Project, believes that in China there’s a perception that quite soon “countries will accommodate China and show deference to China.”[14]

Conclusions

Technology has always played its part in support of China’s foreign policy, and that is the case also in Albania. In the twentieth century, the peak of this relationship was between the 60s and 70s, where Albania gave voice to China in the international stage. While the alliance was formed initially on an ideological level, for Albania it would of high relevance also for economic reasons, since it benefited millions of dollars in investments. Technology during this period takes a crucial role not only on strengthening Chinese presence in Albania, but also in enforcing the Cultural Revolution ideas, which were against the introduction of western technologies, as a form of corruption and class formation. This techno-philosophy was exported in Albania, especially in big energetically projects, such as the hydroelectric power plants or the metallurgic. In this way China would assure to use technology as a tool to reinforce its Cultural Revolution ideas also in Albania.

After the 2000’s, the relationship between the two nations started to strengthen. With the dawn of the second decade of the 21st century, hopes for a bigger economic and political partnership between China and Albania were growing in the public discourse of Albanian leaders and in the Albanian media. The last decade saw a number of relevant projects to be blocked for political reasons. By the end of the 2019, pressure from NATO and strong allies such as the United States, influenced the Albanian government to withdraw from a possible partnership with Chinese companies in implementing 5G technology, for security concerns.

Although according to the Chinese government or Chinese companies, there are no objective reasons to have such doubts, NATO and US remarks against Chinese technology in communication have been explicit not only in the case of Albania, but also other NATO members. While for the moment the 5G partnership seems to be gone, there are some interesting fields where Albania-China relationship could grow, such as Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, education, energy, and so on.

